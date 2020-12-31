HKEX: Paperless Initiatives In Participant Services

To continue developing a sustainable and green environment, the Exchange will implement the following under the paperless initiatives, effective from 1 January 2021:
- Discontinue issuing or re-issuing any Exchange Participant Certificates (Certificates) to Exchange Participants (EPs). An EP will no longer be required to display the Certificate at its business address(es). Registration of an EP on the Register of Exchange Participants shall be proof of EP’s Exchange Participantship. EPs’ information and a full list of EPs are also available at HKEX’s website (under “Our Products/ Find a Partner/ Search for Participants and Trading Right Holders”). Market participants and the general public will continue to be able to refer to HKEX’ website to ascertain the identity and participantship of EPs; and
- Discontinue making available to an EP or other person hard copies of any rule book or rule update. The rules and procedures of the Exchange and the amendments thereto2 are available on HKEX’s website (under “Our Services/ Rules/ SEHK/ Rule Updates”) for reference.
The amendments to the relevant rules and procedures of the Exchange to reflect these changes will be published separately.