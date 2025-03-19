HKEX: OTC Clear To Accept China Government Bonds, Policy Bank Bonds As Collateral For All Derivatives From 21 March 2025

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday) that its clearing subsidiary, OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (OTC Clear), will start accepting Chinese Government Bonds and Policy Bank Bonds held by international investors through Bond Connect as margin collateral for all derivative transactions cleared by OTC Clear from 21 March 2025.

Since January, these bonds have already been permitted for use to cover initial margin requirements for Northbound Swap Connect transactions.

HKEX Head of Platform & Market Structure Development, Glenda So, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the expanded use of onshore RMB bonds as collateral in the offshore market. This initiative will provide greater flexibility to international investors and improve their capital efficiency, further enhancing the attractiveness of RMB-denominated assets and promoting the internationalisation of the RMB."

OTC Clear provides clearing services for interest rate swaps (including China onshore interest rate swaps via Swap Connect), non-deliverable currency forwards, cross currency swaps and deliverable FX.