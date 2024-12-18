HKEX Offers Enhanced Data Products Experience With Launch Of HKEX Data Marketplace

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday) the launch of the HKEX Data Marketplace, a web-based platform that offers data users a more intuitive experience in accessing HKEX’s historical and reference data.

The new platform will feature a modern user interface with multiple data delivery channels including cloud transfer, providing data directly from HKEX to offer optimal user experience and convenience.

In its initial stage, the HKEX Data Marketplace will offer shareholding data from the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) for commercial use, as well as historical full book data from HKEX’s securities and derivatives markets, and securities market daily non-trading reference data.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “Investors globally are looking for richer and more insightful data to help inform their investment strategies, and we at HKEX are fully committed to supporting them throughout their investment journey. We are therefore delighted to be launching the HKEX Data Marketplace, providing clients with value-added services from our universe of comprehensive proprietary market data, further enhancing the vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s financial markets. Data and analytics will complement our core business and present new and exciting opportunities for us as an adjacency.”

HKEX will progressively add more data product offerings and functionality to the HKEX Data Marketplace, including tools to customise data, and additional options for data delivery, supporting the evolving needs of global investors. The Chinese interface of the HKEX Data Marketplace will be available in the first half of 2025.

To learn more about the HKEX Data Marketplace, please visit the HKEX website.