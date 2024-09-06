HKEX: No Trading Today In Securities And Derivatives Markets Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announces that all trading sessions today (Friday) in the securities and derivatives markets, including the After-Hours Trading session, have been cancelled due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.

No securities clearing and settlement services will be provided for the day. Stock Connect trading is also suspended for the day.

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorm/Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect Northbound trading during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the Services - Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.

For the latest weather information, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.