HKEX Names New Group Head Of Internal Audit

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it has named Ms Winsome Ng as Managing Director and Group Head of Internal Audit.
In her new role, Ms Ng will oversee HKEX Group’s Internal Audit function, as well as providing independent assurance to the Board on the group’s risk management, governance and internal control processes.
Ms Ng will join HKEX in early September, and will directly report to both Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Yiu, Chairman of HKEX’s Audit Committee.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “I am very pleased to be welcoming Winsome to HKEX. She brings solid experience and technical knowledge of the financial services sector and capital markets to our business, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen and advance Hong Kong’s role as a leading international financial centre.”
Ms Ng joins HKEX from Credit Suisse, where she was Managing Director and Chief Auditor, Asia Pacific for the past five years, responsible for risk assessments and audit coverage of the bank’s Asia-Pacific businesses across 10 markets. Prior to this, Ms Ng spent nearly 19 years at J.P. Morgan, where she was most recently Managing Director and Regional Audit Head, Asia Pacific – Corporate and Investment Bank.
Ms Ng holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in accounting and commercial law, from the University of Melbourne in Australia. She is a qualified Certified Practicing Accountant in Hong Kong and Australia.
Winsome Ng