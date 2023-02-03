HKEX Names Head Of Structured Products And Platform Business Development

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce Matthew Cheong has joined the Group as Managing Director, Head of Structured Products and Platform Business Development.

In this new role, Mr Cheong will lead HKEX’s structured products team and drive initiatives to develop the Group’s platform business, supporting its ongoing focus on developing its equities and derivatives offering.

Reporting to HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer & Head of Equities Wilfred Yiu, Mr Cheong will work closely with the HKEX Sales and Marketing teams to support market outreach and engagement and collaborate with the Operations and IT Divisions on the development and implementation of the platforms for relevant HKEX products.

HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities Wilfred Yiu said: “We are very pleased to welcome Matthew to HKEX. He brings more than 20 years of experience focused on developing various trading platforms and overseeing market making initiatives, including structured products, warrants and execution services. He has worked for a number of the world’s leading investment banks and his experience will be invaluable to HKEX as we continue to enhance our derivatives product offerings and build on our innovative and robust platform business, connecting capital with opportunities.”

Mr Cheong joins HKEX from Goldman Sachs, where for the past five years he was Managing Director, Global Markets (Equities). Prior to that he held various senior roles at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, focused on developing trading systems and technology.

Mr Cheong holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and a Master of Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, both in the US.

Matthew Cheong