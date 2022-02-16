HKEX Names Co-Head Of IPO Vetting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Wednesday) pleased to announce it has appointed Li-Chien Wong (LC) as Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vetting.
Working in partnership with Stephanie Lau, Ms Wong will oversee all issuer listing applications. Together they will lead a highly experienced team of professionals that support the continued development of Hong Kong as a global listing venue of choice. Ms Wong has 25 years of experience in private practice as a corporate and capital markets lawyer, 20 of those in Hong Kong.
Ms Wong will join HKEX on 15 March 2022 and will report to HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan. She succeeds Janice Wu, who will leave HKEX at the end of March to pursue interests outside of the Group.
HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “I am very delighted to welcome LC to HKEX and to the Listing Division. She brings with her a wealth of leadership and legal experience, having advised leading investment banks and a wide range of corporates on capital market matters over more than two decades. I know that her extensive expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to build and enhance our listing franchise.”
Ms Chan added: “On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Janice for her contributions to HKEX. Her tenure as Co-Head of IPO Vetting coincided with some of the busiest periods ever for the IPO Vetting team, and we would like to sincerely thank her for her commitment and wish her the very best for the future.”
Ms Wong joins HKEX from law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, where she had been Partner since 2011. Prior to this, Ms Wong worked at law firm, Skadden for over five years.
Ms Wong is qualified to practice law in Hong Kong, England, Singapore and Malaysia. She has a Bachelors of Arts degree (Law & Economics) from University of Kent in the UK.
Li-Chien Wong