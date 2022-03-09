HKEX Names Co-Head Of Emerging Business Development

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday) that it has appointed Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development.
Together with co-head Julien Martin, Mr Sonder will be responsible for leading and developing the Group’s emerging business opportunities in data, ESG, carbon, and digital assets. In the newly expanded joint-role, they will also have responsibility for overseeing and elevating HKEX’s fixed-income, currency, derivatives and post-trade services offering.
Mr Sonder, who is currently Chief Financial Officer of the largest Latin American stock exchange group, Brazil’s B3, will join HKEX in May 2022 and will report to HKEX Co-Head of Markets Glenda So and Wilfred Yiu.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “I am very pleased to welcome Daniel to HKEX. He has over 20 years of experience in exchange operations, capital markets, and financial services and he will play a very important role in helping to deliver HKEX’s ambition to build the Marketplace of the Future. I know that his broad international experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to innovate with new products and services and deliver vibrant and attractive connected capital markets.”
Mr Sonder joined B3 as CFO and Investor Relations Officer in 2013. At B3, in addition to his role as CFO, Mr Sonder was responsible for overseeing its corporate philanthropy efforts. Previously, Mr Sonder worked for seven years at Credit Suisse, where he was a managing director in their asset management division. He has also worked in various roles for the Brazilian Development Bank and the Brazilian government.
Mr Sonder holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University in the US, as well as a master´s degree in International Relations from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
Daniel Sonder