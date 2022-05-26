HKEX Names Co-Head Of Asset Accumulation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the appointment of Robert Cheeseman as Managing Director and Co-Head of Asset Accumulation in the Sales and Marketing Department.

Mr Cheeseman will work alongside Mr Tae Yoo, leading the department, driving key HKEX market initiatives and enhancing the attractiveness of its markets. In particular he will focus on growing the Group’s derivatives franchise and advancing its derivatives business. Mr Cheeseman joins HKEX on 1 June 2022 and will report to Christina Bao and Kevin Rideout, Co-Heads of Sales and Marketing.

HKEX Co-Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said: “We are pleased to welcome Rob to HKEX. Rob brings over 20 years of experience and deep client connectivity in the derivatives space, having worked in Hong Kong, London and in Australia. He will be an integral part of our leadership team to build HKEX into Asia’s leading risk management centre.”

Mr Cheeseman joins HKEX from Credit Suisse, where he was Managing Director and Asia-Pacific Head of Prime Derivatives Services. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2018, he held various leadership positions in Derivatives at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Mr Cheeseman has a Bachelor of Business degree from the Victoria University of Technology, Melbourne, and has a graduate certificate in Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia.

Robert Cheeseman