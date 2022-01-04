HKEX Names Chief People Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Tuesday) pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kerry Rooks as HKEX Chief People Officer.
Ms Rooks will be responsible for the Human Resources function across HKEX Group, leading a team of HR professionals in Hong Kong, Mainland China and internationally, helping to ensure that HKEX continues to have the best talent and talent management programmes, supporting the long-term development of the Group.
Ms Rooks joins HKEX on 10 January 2022, and will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin. Ms Rooks will also become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.
Ms Rooks succeeds Paul Choi, Group Head of HR, who plans to pursue other career interests outside of the Group. Mr Choi will remain with HKEX as an Advisor until 31 March 2022.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “I am very pleased to welcome Kerry to HKEX and to the Management Team. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, having led a HR team supporting 1,300 employees, working as part of a global HR team spanning 22 countries. During her career, Kerry has worked in New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong in some of the world’s biggest insurance groups, in a variety of HR roles, and I know that her deep and broad experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop our business.”
Mr Aguzin added: “On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Paul for his commitment and contributions as Group Head of HR. Over the last three years, he has supported the Board and management team in accelerating the transformation of the Group’s HR function, including the journey to upgrade the company’s leadership and diversity training programmes and to modernise the Group’s digital HR platforms. We wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”
Ms Rooks joins HKEX from Prudential, Hong Kong, where she was Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to this, Ms Rooks worked in various HR roles for New York Life International - Asia, based out of Hong Kong; AIG in both New York and Hong Kong; and Prudential Life Insurance in Tokyo.
Ms Rooks holds a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Melbourne, Australia.
Kerry Rooks