HKEX Names Chief Enterprise Architect

Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Wednesday) pleased to announce that Mr Mark Carr has joined the Group as Managing Director and Chief Enterprise Architect.

In his new role, Mr Carr will help ensure HKEX’s vision to build the Marketplace of the Future is fully reflected in its groupwide technological and digital roadmap. He will play a pivotal role in HKEX’s technology investment strategy, as well as working as part of the senior technology and transformation teams to deploy and optimise the Group’s enterprise-wide digital and process architecture.

Mr Carr will report to HKEX Group Chief Technology Officer Richard Leung. His team will include Enterprise Architect leads in the areas of Data, Security, Infrastructure and Platforms, and together, they will support HKEX’s technology capabilities, whilst ensuring the Group’s ongoing commitment to secure and resilient technology services.

HKEX Group Chief Technology Officer Richard Leung said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mark to HKEX. He brings with him over 25 years of relevant experience with a focus on developing and managing systems architecture across a number of major organisations. I am confident that Mark’s experience, and the introduction of his new role, will help us accelerate our commitment to innovation as we continue drive and deliver on our strategic imperative of Connecting Today with Tomorrow.”

Mr Carr joins HKEX from the Hong Kong Jockey Club, where he was Chief Architect since 2013. Prior to that he was with Credit Suisse Investment Banking and LCH Clearnet, where he focused on supporting several major international exchanges and platforms.

Mark Carr