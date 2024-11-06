HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $35.2 trillion at the end of October 2024, an increase of 14 per cent from $30.8 trillion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover in October 2024 was $255.0 billion, an increase of 224 per cent from $78.8 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover for the first ten months of 2024 was $127.8 billion, an increase of 20 per cent when compared with $106.6 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first ten months of 2024 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $6.2 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first ten months of 2024 was $15.1 billion, an increase of 30 per cent when compared with $11.6 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first ten months of 2024 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 32 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first ten months of 2024 was $570 million, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $450 million for the same period last year.
- On 8 October 2024, turnover reached a record high of $620.7 billion.
- On 8 October 2024, turnover of Northbound Stock Connect and Southbound Stock Connect reached record high of RMB510.1 billion and HK$280.3 billion respectively
- There were 54 newly listed companies for the first ten months of 2024, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 52* for the same period last year.
- Funds raised through IPOs# for the first ten months of 2024 was $68.6 billion, an increase of 116 per cent when compared with $31.7 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised for the first ten months of 2024 was $149.7 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $109.1 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily volume of futures and options for the first ten months of 2024 was 1,582,570 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 1,351,798 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of equity index futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 599,391 contracts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 556,905 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of equity index options for the first ten months of 2024 was 150,123 contracts, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with the 139,734 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of Stock Options for the first ten months of 2024 was 733,117 contracts, an increase of 19 per cent when compared with the 614,604 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of Stock Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 8,875 contracts, an increase of 33 per cent when compared with the 6,687 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 89,600 contracts, an increase of 171 per cent when compared with the 33,049 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 3 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 42,147 contracts.
- On 8 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 6,754 contracts.
- On 8 October 2024, the volume of Stock Futures reached a record high of 48,274 contracts.
- On 9 October 2024, the volume of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 340,150 contracts.
- On 9 October 2024, the volume of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 137,469 contracts.
* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board
# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Oct 2024
|
Oct 2023
|
End 2023
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,623
|
2,601
|
2,609
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
35,182.0
|
30,755.9
|
31,039.1
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
9
|
5
|
73
|
No. of listed securities
|
14,257
|
13,324
|
12,810
|
No. of SPAC shares
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants)
|
1
|2
|
2
|
No. of SPAC warrants
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
5,347
|
5,289
|
4,801
|
No. of inline warrants
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
No. of CBBCs
|
4,507
|
3,611
|
3,578
|
No. of unit trusts
|
206
|
187
|
186
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,565
|
1,622
|
1,624
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Oct 2024
|
Oct 2023
|
2023
|
Derivatives warrants
|
997
|
509
|
7,967
|
CBBCs
|
4,218
|
1,672
|
22,851
|
Unit trusts
|
1
|
1
|
16
|
Debt securities
|
31
|
22
|
222
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Oct 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
5,355,809
|
3,214,892
|
66.6%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
255,039
|
169,205
|
50.7%
|
No. of trading days
|
21
|
19
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Stock Connect Summary
|
|
Oct 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
% Change
|
Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)
|
270,139
|
129,687
|
108.3%
|
Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)
|
101,523
|
61,946
|
63.9%
|
No. of Northbound trading days
|
17
|
17
|
-
|
No. of Southbound trading days
|
17
|
17
|
-
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Oct 2024
($Mil)
|
Sep 2024
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
4,074,349.37
|
2,447,361.50
|
66.5%
|
Derivative warrants
|
154,025.56
(2.9%)
|
103,665.55
(3.2%)
|
48.6%
|
CBBCs
|
261,163.08
(4.9%)
|
150,519.25
(4.7%)
|
73.5%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
857,107.10
|
501,414.98
|
70.9%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Oct 2024
($Mil)
|
Sep 2024
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
194,016.64
|
128,808.50
|
50.6%
|
Derivative warrants
|
7,334.55
|
5,456.08
|
34.4%
|
CBBCs
|
12,436.34
|
7,922.07
|
57.0%
|
Unit trusts
(include ETFs)
|
40,814.62
|
26,390.26
|
54.7%
|
Others
|
436.39
|
627.94
|
-30.5%
|
Total
|
255,038.54
|
169,204.85
|
50.7%
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Oct 2024 was $48,203 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Oct 2024
|
Oct 2023
|
End 2023
|
No. of H shares
|
353
|
327
|
339
|
No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises
|
1,116
|
1,108
|
1,108
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
79.5%
|
77.4%
|
76.5%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
89.2%
|
85.6%
|
87.1%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Oct 2024
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
30446.03
|
-5.3%
|
22.6%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
18.35
|
18.9%
|
-14.7%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
20317.33
|
-3.9%
|
18.7%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
7264.11
|
-3.3%
|
23.9%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
3764.77
|
-6.9%
|
12.3%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
5935.83
|
-4.7%
|
14.7%
|
CES China HK Mainland Index +
|
5612.55
|
-4.5%
|
19.6%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*
|
Oct
2024
|
Sep
2024
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
946,811
|
751,688
|
26.0%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
183,711
|
152,009
|
20.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
170,537
|
96,807
|
76.2%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
224,934
|
202,640
|
11.0%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
21,790
|
10,271
|
112.2%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
43
|
24
|
79.2%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
1,030
|
3,672
|
-71.9%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
195,043
|
128,925
|
51.3%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
562
|
1,931
|
-70.9%
|
MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures
|
19,723
|
16,455
|
19.9%
|
MSCI China (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2,174
|
3,764
|
-42.2%
|
MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
22
|
1,002
|
-97.8%
|
MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
129
|
334
|
-61.4%
|
MSCI India (USD) Index Futures
|
4,572
|
5,691
|
-19.7%
|
MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
24
|
431
|
-94.4%
|
MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2
|
969
|
-99.8%
|
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
18
|
112
|
-83.9%
|
MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
78
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures
|
4,980
|
5,690
|
-12.5%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures
|
38
|
12
|
216.7%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
12
|
191
|
-93.7%
|
MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
2,164
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
16,312
|
9,930
|
64.3%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
1
|
0.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
98,024
|
104,958
|
-6.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures
|
2,018
|
2,607
|
-22.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
1,110
|
1,015
|
9.4%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
1,219,450
|
1,114,205
|
9.4%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
19,830
|
27,210
|
-27.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
20,099
|
20,926
|
-4.0%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
22,276
|
12,213
|
82.4%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Index Futures Options
|
5,125
|
5,063
|
1.2%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
34,173
|
37,241
|
-8.2%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
4,929
|
5,575
|
-11.6%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,849
|
2,941
|
-3.1%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
|
68,025
|
50,326
|
35.2%
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Options
|
4,027
|
4,628
|
-13.0%
|
Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options #
|
1,687
|
747
|
125.8%
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options
|
2,770
|
3,120
|
-11.2%
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
1,033,654
|
944,209
|
9.5%
|
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
|
6
|
6
|
0.0%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
2,166,261
|
1,865,893
|
16.1%
* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
# Trading commenced on 2 September 2024
Note:
- Number of trading days for Oct 2024 and Sep 2024 are 23 days (with 2 holiday trading days) and 21 days (with 1 holiday trading day) respectively
- For list of holiday trading products, please see link here.
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Oct 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
3,733,059
|
2,576,430
|
44.89%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS
|
130,027
|
102,117
|
27.33%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS
|
256
|
184
|
39.28%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.88
|
99.93
|
N/A
|
Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil)
|
435,816.05
|
303,996.35
|
43.36%
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
|
74.99
63.86
|
74.31
64.01
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Oct 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
915,136
|
1,017,379
|
-10.0%
|
– Stock Futures
|
45,348
|
46,141
|
-1.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
65
|
75
|
-13.3%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
28,928
|
29,032
|
-0.4%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
467
|
992
|
-52.9%
|
– Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,113,677
|
1,644,303
|
28.5%
|
– Stock Options
|
14,741,473
|
12,213,596
|
20.7%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
420
|
382
|
9.9%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Oct 2024
YTD
|
Oct 2023
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
54
|
52
|
3.8%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
127,798
|
106,650
|
19.8%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
213,166
|
198,313
|
7.5%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
2,213,403
|
1,912,402
|
15.7%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*
|
68,635
|
31,673
|
116.7%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**
|
149,654
|
109,119
|
37.1%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Oct 2024
YTD
|
Oct 2023
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
599,391
|
556,905
|
7.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
8,875
|
6,687
|
32.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
89,600
|
33,049
|
171.1%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
1,458
|
800
|
82.3%
|
– Gold Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
– Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Equity Index Options
|
150,123
|
139,734
|
7.4%
|
– Stock Options
|
733,117
|
614,604
|
19.3%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
5
|
15
|
-66.7%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Oct 2024
YTD
|
Oct 2023
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
2,213,452
|
1,913,441
|
15.68%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
100,016
|
99,883
|
0.13%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
153
|
141
|
7.88%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 Oct 2024
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2024/10/08
|
620,652,311,319
|
2
|
2024/09/30
|
505,919,660,550
|
3
|
2024/09/27
|
445,803,810,579
|
4
|
2024/10/02
|
434,202,623,180
|
5
|
2024/10/09
|
427,128,350,282
|
6
|
2021/07/27
|
361,238,455,648
|
7
|
2021/02/24
|
354,330,826,815
|
8
|
2024/10/10
|
325,453,707,810
|
9
|
2021/02/26
|
321,313,602,377
|
10
|
2024/10/03
|
310,525,253,810
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2021/02/17
|
58,672,185,510,043
|
2
|
2021/02/16
|
57,829,770,591,111
|
3
|
2021/02/19
|
57,502,986,918,920
|
4
|
2021/02/18
|
57,470,114,718,778
|
5
|
2021/02/11
|
56,844,960,338,845
|
6
|
2021/02/10
|
56,495,679,850,172
|
7
|
2021/02/22
|
56,276,247,080,503
|
8
|
2021/02/23
|
56,194,869,034,753
|
9
|
2021/02/09
|
55,171,603,385,082
|
10
|
2021/02/25
|
55,137,617,193,968
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
2,433,968
|
2024/09/27
|
17,955,536
|
2024/10/29
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
651,086
|
2023/04/25
|
758,877
|
2022/12/28
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
437,435
|
2023/12/22
|
328,335
|
2023/12/22
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
389,483
|
2021/01/11
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
340,150
|
2024/10/09
|
35,820
|
2024/01/23
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
224,938
|
2024/06/20
|
46,711
|
2017/01/04
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
140,628
|
2021/01/11
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
|
137,469
|
2024/10/09
|
1,207,462
|
2023/06/15
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11