HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

- Securities Market

Market capitalisation was $35.2 trillion at the end of October 2024, an increase of 14 per cent from $30.8 trillion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover in October 2024 was $255.0 billion, an increase of 224 per cent from $78.8 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover for the first ten months of 2024 was $127.8 billion, an increase of 20 per cent when compared with $106.6 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first ten months of 2024 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $6.2 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first ten months of 2024 was $15.1 billion, an increase of 30 per cent when compared with $11.6 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first ten months of 2024 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 32 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first ten months of 2024 was $570 million, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $450 million for the same period last year.

On 8 October 2024, turnover reached a record high of $620.7 billion.

On 8 October 2024, turnover of Northbound Stock Connect and Southbound Stock Connect reached record high of RMB510.1 billion and HK$280.3 billion respectively

There were 54 newly listed companies for the first ten months of 2024, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 52* for the same period last year.

Funds raised through IPOs# for the first ten months of 2024 was $68.6 billion, an increase of 116 per cent when compared with $31.7 billion for the same period last year.

Total funds raised for the first ten months of 2024 was $149.7 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $109.1 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

The average daily volume of futures and options for the first ten months of 2024 was 1,582,570 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 1,351,798 contracts for the same period last year.

T he average daily volume of equity index futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 599,391 contracts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 556,905 contracts for the same period last year.

The average daily volume of equity index options for the first ten months of 2024 was 150,123 contracts, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with the 139,734 contracts for the same period last year.

The average daily volume of Stock Options for the first ten months of 2024 was 733,117 contracts, an increase of 19 per cent when compared with the 614,604 contracts for the same period last year.

The average daily volume of Stock Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 8,875 contracts, an increase of 33 per cent when compared with the 6,687 contracts for the same period last year.

The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 89,600 contracts, an increase of 171 per cent when compared with the 33,049 contracts for the same period last year.

On 3 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 42,147 contracts.

On 8 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 6,754 contracts.

On 8 October 2024, the volume of Stock Futures reached a record high of 48,274 contracts.

On 9 October 2024, the volume of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 340,150 contracts.

On 9 October 2024, the volume of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 137,469 contracts.

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Oct 2024 Oct 2023 End 2023 No. of listed companies 2,623 2,601 2,609 Total market capitalisation ($Bil.) 35,182.0 30,755.9 31,039.1 No. of newly listed companies * 9 5 73 No. of listed securities 14,257 13,324 12,810 No. of SPAC shares 4 5 5 No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants) 1 2 2 No. of SPAC warrants 4 5 5 No. of derivatives warrants 5,347 5,289 4,801 No. of inline warrants - 1 - No. of CBBCs 4,507 3,611 3,578 No. of unit trusts 206 187 186 No. of debt securities 1,565 1,622 1,624

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2024 Oct 2023 2023 Derivatives warrants 997 509 7,967 CBBCs 4,218 1,672 22,851 Unit trusts 1 1 16 Debt securities 31 22 222

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2024 Sep 2024 % Change Monthly turnover ($Mil.) * 5,355,809 3,214,892 66.6% Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) * 255,039 169,205 50.7% No. of trading days 21 19 -

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

Stock Connect Summary

Oct 2024 Sep 2024 % Change Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks) 270,139 129,687 108.3% Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks) 101,523 61,946 63.9% No. of Northbound trading days 17 17 - No. of Southbound trading days 17 17 -

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2024 ($Mil) Sep 2024 ($Mil) % Change Equities 4,074,349.37

(76.1%) 2,447,361.50

(76.1%) 66.5% Derivative warrants 154,025.56 (2.9%) 103,665.55 (3.2%) 48.6% CBBCs 261,163.08 (4.9%) 150,519.25 (4.7%) 73.5% Unit Trusts (include ETFs) 857,107.10

(16.0%) 501,414.98

(15.6%) 70.9%

( ) % of market total

Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2024 ($Mil) Sep 2024 ($Mil) % Change Equities 194,016.64 128,808.50 50.6% Derivative warrants 7,334.55 5,456.08 34.4% CBBCs 12,436.34 7,922.07 57.0% Unit trusts (include ETFs) 40,814.62 26,390.26 54.7% Others 436.39 627.94 -30.5% Total 255,038.54 169,204.85 50.7%

Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Oct 2024 was $48,203 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Oct 2024 Oct 2023 End 2023 No. of H shares 353 327 339 No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises 1,116 1,108 1,108 Market capitalisation (% of market total) 79.5% 77.4% 76.5% Turnover value (% of equity turnover) 89.2% 85.6% 87.1%

Index Performance

Month-end figures

Oct 2024 % Change

over 1 Month % Change

over 12 Months S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index 30446.03 -5.3% 22.6% S&P/HKEX GEM Index 18.35 18.9% -14.7% Hang Seng Index 20317.33 -3.9% 18.7% Hang Seng China Enterprises Index 7264.11 -3.3% 23.9% Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index* 3764.77 -6.9% 12.3% CES China 120 Index ^ 5935.83 -4.7% 14.7% CES China HK Mainland Index + 5612.55 -4.5% 19.6%

* - tracks Red chips

^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

Derivatives Market Turnover

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)* Oct 2024 Sep 2024 % Change Total Futures 946,811 751,688 26.0% Hang Seng Index Futures 183,711 152,009 20.9% Mini Hang Seng Index Futures 170,537 96,807 76.2% HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures 224,934 202,640 11.0% Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures 21,790 10,271 112.2% HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSI Dividend Point Index Futures 43 24 79.2% HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures 1,030 3,672 -71.9% HSI Volatility Index Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng TECH Index Futures 195,043 128,925 51.3% MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures 562 1,931 -70.9% MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures 19,723 16,455 19.9% MSCI China (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 2,174 3,764 -42.2% MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 22 1,002 -97.8% MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 2 2 0.0% MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 129 334 -61.4% MSCI India (USD) Index Futures 4,572 5,691 -19.7% MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 24 431 -94.4% MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 2 969 -99.8% MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 2 -100.0% MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 18 112 -83.9% MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures 0 78 -100.0% MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures 4,980 5,690 -12.5% MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures 38 12 216.7% MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 12 191 -93.7% MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 2,164 -100.0% MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - CES China 120 Index Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures 0 0 - Stock Futures 16,312 9,930 64.3% 3-Month HIBOR Futures 1 1 0.0% 1-Month HIBOR Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures 98,024 104,958 -6.6% RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures 2,018 2,607 -22.6% RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures 0 1 -100.0% INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures 1,110 1,015 9.4% INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures 0 0 - USD Gold Futures 0 0 - CNH Gold Futures 0 0 - USD Silver Futures 0 0 - CNH Silver Futures 0 0 - Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts 0 0 - Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts 0 0 - CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Zinc Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Copper Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Lead Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Nickel Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Tin Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Aluminium Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Zinc Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Copper Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Lead Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Nickel Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Tin Mini Futures 0 0 - Total Options 1,219,450 1,114,205 9.4% Hang Seng Index Options 19,830 27,210 -27.1% Mini Hang Seng Index Options 20,099 20,926 -4.0% Weekly Hang Seng Index Options 22,276 12,213 82.4% Flexible Hang Seng Index Options 0 0 - Hang Seng Index Futures Options 5,125 5,063 1.2% Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 34,173 37,241 -8.2% Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 4,929 5,575 -11.6% Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 2,849 2,941 -3.1% Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 0 0 - Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options 68,025 50,326 35.2% Hang Seng TECH Index Options 4,027 4,628 -13.0% Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options # 1,687 747 125.8% Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options 2,770 3,120 -11.2% MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options 0 0 - Stock Options 1,033,654 944,209 9.5% RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options 6 6 0.0% Total Futures and Options 2,166,261 1,865,893 16.1%

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products

# Trading commenced on 2 September 2024

Note:

- Number of trading days for Oct 2024 and Sep 2024 are 23 days (with 2 holiday trading days) and 21 days (with 1 holiday trading day) respectively

- For list of holiday trading products, please see link here.

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market) Oct 2024 Sep 2024 % Change Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS 3,733,059 2,576,430 44.89% Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS 130,027 102,117 27.33% Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS 256 184 39.28% Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2) 99.88 99.93 N/A Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil) 435,816.05 303,996.35 43.36% Shares deposited in the CCASS depository – % of total issued shares – % of the total market capitalisation 74.99 63.86 74.31 64.01 N/A N/A DCASS Statistics (derivatives market) Oct 2024 Sep 2024 % Change Month-end Open Interest (contracts) – Equity Index Futures 915,136 1,017,379 -10.0% – Stock Futures 45,348 46,141 -1.7% – Interest Rates Futures 65 75 -13.3% – RMB Currency Futures 28,928 29,032 -0.4% – INR Currency Futures 467 992 -52.9% – Gold Futures 0 0 - – Silver Futures 0 0 - – Iron Ore Futures 0 0 - – London Metal Mini Futures 0 0 - – Equity Index Options 2,113,677 1,644,303 28.5% – Stock Options 14,741,473 12,213,596 20.7% – RMB Currency Options 420 382 9.9%

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market Oct 2024 YTD Oct 2023 YTD % Change No. of newly listed companies # 54 52 3.8% Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^ 127,798 106,650 19.8% Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares) 213,166 198,313 7.5% Average no. of trades per trading day 2,213,403 1,912,402 15.7% Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)* 68,635 31,673 116.7% Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)** 149,654 109,119 37.1% Derivatives Market Oct 2024 YTD Oct 2023 YTD % Change Average daily volume (contracts) – Equity Index Futures 599,391 556,905 7.6% – Stock Futures 8,875 6,687 32.7% – Interest Rates Futures 1 2 -50.0% – RMB Currency Futures 89,600 33,049 171.1% – INR Currency Futures 1,458 800 82.3% – Gold Futures 0 2 -100.0% – Silver Futures 0 0 - – Iron Ore Futures 0 0 - – London Metal Mini Futures 0 0 - – Equity Index Options 150,123 139,734 7.4% – Stock Options 733,117 614,604 19.3% – RMB Currency Options 5 15 -66.7% Clearing & Settlement Oct 2024 YTD Oct 2023 YTD % Change Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS 2,213,452 1,913,441 15.68% Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS 100,016 99,883 0.13% Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS 153 141 7.88%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included

* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

** Provisional figures only

Historical Records

up to 31 Oct 2024

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank Date Close 1 2018/01/26 33154.12 2 2018/01/29 32966.89 3 2018/01/24 32958.69 4 2018/01/23 32930.70 5 2018/01/31 32887.27 6 2018/01/25 32654.45 7 2018/02/01 32642.09 8 2018/01/30 32607.29 9 2018/02/02 32601.78 10 2018/01/22 32393.41

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank Date Turnover ($) 1 2024/10/08 620,652,311,319 2 2024/09/30 505,919,660,550 3 2024/09/27 445,803,810,579 4 2024/10/02 434,202,623,180 5 2024/10/09 427,128,350,282 6 2021/07/27 361,238,455,648 7 2021/02/24 354,330,826,815 8 2024/10/10 325,453,707,810 9 2021/02/26 321,313,602,377 10 2024/10/03 310,525,253,810

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank Date Market Capitalisation ($) 1 2021/02/17 58,672,185,510,043 2 2021/02/16 57,829,770,591,111 3 2021/02/19 57,502,986,918,920 4 2021/02/18 57,470,114,718,778 5 2021/02/11 56,844,960,338,845 6 2021/02/10 56,495,679,850,172 7 2021/02/22 56,276,247,080,503 8 2021/02/23 56,194,869,034,753 9 2021/02/09 55,171,603,385,082 10 2021/02/25 55,137,617,193,968

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)