HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/11/2024

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $35.2 trillion at the end of October 2024, an increase of 14 per cent from $30.8 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in October 2024 was $255.0 billion, an increase of 224 per cent from $78.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first ten months of 2024 was $127.8 billion, an increase of 20 per cent when compared with $106.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first ten months of 2024 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $6.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first ten months of 2024 was $15.1 billion, an increase of 30 per cent when compared with $11.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first ten months of 2024 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 32 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first ten months of 2024 was $570 million, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $450 million for the same period last year.
  • On 8 October 2024, turnover reached a record high of $620.7 billion.
  • On 8 October 2024, turnover of Northbound Stock Connect and Southbound Stock Connect reached record high of RMB510.1 billion and HK$280.3 billion respectively
  • There were 54 newly listed companies for the first ten months of 2024, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 52* for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs# for the first ten months of 2024 was $68.6 billion, an increase of 116 per cent when compared with $31.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first ten months of 2024 was $149.7 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $109.1 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily volume of futures and options for the first ten months of 2024 was 1,582,570 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 1,351,798 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of equity index futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 599,391 contracts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 556,905 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of equity index options for the first ten months of 2024 was 150,123 contracts, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with the 139,734 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of Stock Options for the first ten months of 2024 was 733,117 contracts, an increase of 19 per cent when compared with the 614,604 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of Stock Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 8,875 contracts, an increase of 33 per cent when compared with the 6,687 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures for the first ten months of 2024 was 89,600 contracts, an increase of 171 per cent when compared with the 33,049 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 3 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 42,147 contracts.
  • On 8 October 2024, the volume of Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 6,754 contracts.
  • On 8 October 2024, the volume of Stock Futures reached a record high of 48,274 contracts.
  • On 9 October 2024, the volume of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 340,150 contracts.
  • On 9 October 2024, the volume of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 137,469 contracts.

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2024

Oct 2023

End 2023

No. of listed companies

2,623

2,601

2,609

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

35,182.0

30,755.9

31,039.1

No. of newly listed companies *

9

5

73

No. of listed securities

14,257

13,324

12,810

No. of SPAC shares

4

5

5

No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants)

1

 2

2

No. of SPAC warrants

4

5

5

No. of derivatives warrants

5,347

5,289

4,801

No. of inline warrants

-

1

-

No. of CBBCs

4,507

3,611

3,578

No. of unit trusts

206

187

186

No. of debt securities

1,565

1,622

1,624

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2024

Oct 2023

2023

Derivatives warrants

997

509

7,967

CBBCs

4,218

1,672

22,851

Unit trusts

1

1

16

Debt securities

31

22

222

 

 Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2024

Sep 2024

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

5,355,809

3,214,892

66.6%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

255,039

169,205

50.7%

No. of trading days

21

19

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

 Stock Connect Summary

 

Oct 2024

Sep 2024

% Change

Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)

270,139

129,687

108.3%

Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)

101,523

 

61,946

63.9%

No. of Northbound trading days

17

17

-

No. of Southbound trading days

17

17

-

 

 Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2024

($Mil)

Sep 2024

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

4,074,349.37
(76.1%)

2,447,361.50
(76.1%)

66.5%

Derivative warrants

154,025.56

(2.9%)

103,665.55

(3.2%)

48.6%

CBBCs

261,163.08

(4.9%)

150,519.25

(4.7%)

73.5%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

857,107.10
(16.0%)

501,414.98
(15.6%)

70.9%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

 Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2024

($Mil)

Sep 2024

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

194,016.64

128,808.50

50.6%

Derivative warrants

7,334.55

5,456.08

34.4%

CBBCs

12,436.34

7,922.07

57.0%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

40,814.62

26,390.26

54.7%

Others

436.39

627.94

-30.5%

Total

255,038.54

169,204.85

50.7%

Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

 ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Oct 2024 was $48,203 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).

 

 Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2024

Oct 2023

End 2023

No. of H shares

353

327

339

No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises

1,116

1,108

1,108

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.5%

77.4%

76.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

89.2%

85.6%

87.1%

 

 Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2024

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

30446.03

-5.3%

22.6%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

18.35

18.9%

-14.7%

Hang Seng Index

20317.33

-3.9%

18.7%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

7264.11

-3.3%

23.9%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3764.77

-6.9%

12.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

5935.83

-4.7%

14.7%

CES China HK Mainland Index +

5612.55

-4.5%

19.6%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Oct

2024

Sep

2024

% Change

Total Futures

946,811

751,688

26.0%

Hang Seng Index Futures

183,711

152,009

20.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

170,537

96,807

76.2%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

224,934

202,640

11.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

21,790

10,271

112.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

43

24

79.2%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,030

3,672

-71.9%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

195,043

128,925

51.3%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

562

1,931

-70.9%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

19,723

16,455

19.9%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2,174

3,764

-42.2%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

22

1,002

-97.8%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

2

0.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

129

334

-61.4%

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

4,572

5,691

-19.7%

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

24

431

-94.4%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

969

-99.8%

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

18

112

-83.9%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

78

-100.0%

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

4,980

5,690

-12.5%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

38

12

216.7%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

12

191

-93.7%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

2,164

-100.0%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

16,312

9,930

64.3%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

1

1

0.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

98,024

104,958

-6.6%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

2,018

2,607

-22.6%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

0

1

-100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,110

1,015

9.4%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

0

0

-

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

0

0

-

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

1,219,450

1,114,205

9.4%

Hang Seng Index Options

19,830

27,210

-27.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

20,099

20,926

-4.0%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

22,276

12,213

82.4%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

5,125

5,063

1.2%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

34,173

37,241

-8.2%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

4,929

5,575

-11.6%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,849

2,941

-3.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

68,025

50,326

35.2%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

4,027

4,628

-13.0%

Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options #

1,687

747

125.8%

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options

2,770

3,120

-11.2%

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

1,033,654

944,209

9.5%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

6

6

0.0%

Total Futures and Options

2,166,261

1,865,893

16.1%

 * Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
# Trading commenced on 2 September 2024
Note:
- Number of trading days for Oct 2024 and Sep 2024 are 23 days (with 2 holiday trading days) and 21 days (with 1 holiday trading day) respectively
- For list of holiday trading products, please see link here.

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Oct 2024

Sep 2024

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

3,733,059

2,576,430

44.89%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

130,027

102,117

27.33%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

256

184

39.28%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.88

99.93

N/A

Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil)

435,816.05

303,996.35

43.36%

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

 

74.99

63.86

 

74.31

64.01

 

 N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Oct 2024

Sep 2024

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

915,136

1,017,379

-10.0%

– Stock Futures

45,348

46,141

-1.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

65

75

-13.3%

– RMB Currency Futures

28,928

29,032

-0.4%

– INR Currency Futures

467

992

-52.9%

– Gold Futures

0

0

-

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

0

0

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

0

0

-

– Equity Index Options

2,113,677

1,644,303

28.5%

– Stock Options

14,741,473

12,213,596

20.7%

– RMB Currency Options

420

382

9.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Oct 2024

YTD

Oct 2023

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

54

52

3.8%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

127,798

106,650

19.8%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

213,166

198,313

7.5%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,213,403

1,912,402

15.7%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*

68,635

31,673

116.7%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**

149,654

109,119

37.1%

Derivatives Market

Oct 2024

YTD

Oct 2023

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

599,391

556,905

7.6%

– Stock Futures

8,875

6,687

32.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

2

-50.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

89,600

33,049

171.1%

– INR Currency Futures

1,458

800

82.3%

– Gold Futures

0

2

-100.0%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

0

0

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

0

0

-

– Equity Index Options

150,123

139,734

7.4%

– Stock Options

733,117

614,604

19.3%

– RMB Currency Options

5

15

-66.7%

Clearing & Settlement

Oct 2024

YTD

Oct 2023

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,213,452

1,913,441

15.68%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

100,016

99,883

0.13%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

153

141

7.88%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 Oct 2024

 

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2024/10/08

620,652,311,319

2

2024/09/30

505,919,660,550

3

2024/09/27

445,803,810,579

4

2024/10/02

434,202,623,180

5

2024/10/09

427,128,350,282

6

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

7

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

8

2024/10/10

325,453,707,810

9

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

10

2024/10/03

310,525,253,810

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

2,433,968

2024/09/27

17,955,536

2024/10/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

651,086

2023/04/25

758,877

2022/12/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

437,435

2023/12/22

328,335

2023/12/22

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

340,150

2024/10/09

35,820

2024/01/23

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

224,938

2024/06/20

46,711

2017/01/04

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

137,469

2024/10/09

1,207,462

2023/06/15

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11
