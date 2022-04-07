HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
Securities Market
- The average daily turnover in March 2022 was $174.8 billion, an increase of 34 per cent when compared with $130.4 billion in February 2022.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first three months of 2022 was $9.4 billion, an increase of 32 per cent when compared with $7.1 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first three months of 2022 was $1.8 billion, an increase of 38 per cent when compared with $1.3 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first three months of 2022 was $600 million, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with $380 million for the same period last year.
Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first three months of 2022 was 556,723 contacts, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with the 452,315 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first three months of 2022 was 118,329 contacts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 109,165 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first three months of 2022 was 14,281 contracts, an increase of 103 per cent when compared with the 7,036 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 17 March 2022, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 27,632 contracts.
- On 16 and 25 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 169,151 contracts and 103,805 contracts respectively.
- On 16 and 17 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 22,683 contracts and 15,316 contracts respectively.
- On 18 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 25,292 contracts and 53,995 contracts respectively.
- On 16 March 2022, the turnover of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 8,099 contracts.
- On 15 and 17 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 45,363 contracts and 298,034 contracts respectively.
- On 15 and 29 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 3,532 contracts and 6,390 contracts respectively.
- On 17 March 2022, the open interest of MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 28,026 contracts.
- On 14 March 2022, the open interest of RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures reached a record high of 11,480 contracts.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
End 2021
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,573
|
2,553
|
2,572
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
38,931.4
|
52,062.2
|
42,381.1
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
10
|
11
|
98
|
No. of listed securities
|
18,150
|
18,114
|
18,882
|
No. of equity warrants
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
8,912
|
8,621
|
9,464
|
No. of inline warrants
|
64
|
394
|
98
|
No. of CBBCs
|
4,616
|
4,729
|
4,817
|
No. of unit trusts
|
173
|
162
|
167
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,796
|
1,638
|
1,747
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Mar 2022
|
Feb 2022
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
4,021,477
|
2,216,434
|
81.4%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
174,847
|
130,378
|
34.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
23
|
17
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Mar 2022
($Mil)
|
Feb 2022
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
3,164,297.37
(78.7%)
|
1,679,268.87
|
88.4%
|
Derivative warrants
|
229,381.00
(5.7%)
|
180,860.09
|
26.8%
|
CBBCs
|
259,563.84
(6.5%)
|
174,600.32
(7.9%)
|
48.7%
|
Inline warrants
|
5.65
(0.0%)
|
3.31
(0.0%)
|
70.7%
|
Unit trusts
(include ETFs)
|
352,753.09
|
170,735.67
|
106.6%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2022 was $51,801 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
End 2021
|
No. of H shares
|
301
|
292
|
296
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
175
|
176
|
174
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
895
|
864
|
898
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
77.4%
|
79.9%
|
78.9%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
87.3%
|
87.7%
|
88.1%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2022
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
31678.51
|
-3.0%
|
-25.8%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
42.27
|
-11.9%
|
-69.1%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
21996.85
|
-3.2%
|
-22.5%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
7525.89
|
-6.2%
|
-31.4%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
3963.31
|
-5.8%
|
-3.4%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
5982.97
|
-6.7%
|
-29.1%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
6244.79
|
-5.6%
|
-33.2%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*
|
Mar
2022
|
Feb
2022
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
738,051
|
508,898
|
45.0%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
185,485
|
143,346
|
29.4%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
149,241
|
95,254
|
56.7%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
226,882
|
153,991
|
47.3%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
21,502
|
14,997
|
43.4%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
24
|
176
|
-86.4%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
3,801
|
1,266
|
200.2%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
77,987
|
40,858
|
90.9%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
47
|
10
|
370.0%
|
MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures
|
24,807
|
23,519
|
5.5%
|
MSCI China (USD) Index Futures
|
3
|
5
|
-40.0%
|
MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
413
|
59
|
600.0%
|
MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
535
|
7
|
7542.9%
|
MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
22
|
3
|
633.3%
|
MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2
|
1
|
100.0%
|
MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI India (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
40
|
3
|
1233.3%
|
MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
34
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
1,297
|
1
|
129600.0%
|
MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
9
|
4
|
125.0%
|
MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2
|
3
|
-33.3%
|
MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures
|
6,872
|
6,704
|
2.5%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures
|
14
|
34
|
-58.8%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
1,335
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
3
|
4
|
-25.0%
|
MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
12,677
|
11,021
|
15.0%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
12,751
|
8,141
|
56.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures
|
6,620
|
4,106
|
61.2%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
12
|
4
|
200.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
6
|
1
|
500.0%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
1,946
|
1,798
|
8.2%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
1,594
|
1,945
|
-18.0%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Silver Futures
|
33
|
10
|
230.0%
|
CNH Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
0
|
58
|
-100.0%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
827
|
643
|
28.6%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
679
|
456
|
48.9%
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
547
|
467
|
17.1%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
896,842
|
686,366
|
30.7%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
32,521
|
26,471
|
22.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
13,204
|
11,932
|
10.7%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
12,276
|
7,527
|
63.1%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Index Futures Options
|
3,500
|
1,584
|
121.0%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
58,422
|
37,451
|
56.0%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
3,278
|
2,460
|
33.3%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,794
|
1,678
|
66.5%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
|
14,001
|
10,244
|
36.7%
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Options
|
763
|
640
|
19.2%
|
MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
756,056
|
586,371
|
28.9%
|
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
|
27
|
8
|
237.5%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,634,893
|
1,195,264
|
36.8%
* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Mar 2022
|
Feb 2022
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
2,832,086
|
2,110,004
|
34.22%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS
|
137,392
|
118,127
|
16.31%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS
|
343
|
201
|
70.65%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.91
|
99.94
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
|
76.60
62.88
|
76.16
63.17
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Mar 2022
|
Feb 2022
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
795,090
|
695,923
|
14.2%
|
– Stock Futures
|
35,207
|
44,438
|
-20.8%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
15
|
5
|
200.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
24,378
|
25,292
|
-3.6%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
181
|
175
|
3.4%
|
– Gold Futures
|
100
|
156
|
-35.9%
|
– Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
690
|
1,380
|
-50.0%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
1,826
|
1,984
|
-8.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
1,608,746
|
1,459,768
|
10.2%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,825,852
|
9,454,071
|
-6.6%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
1,416
|
1,521
|
-6.9%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Mar 2022
YTD
|
Mar 2021
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
17
|
32
|
-46.9%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
146,528
|
224,406
|
-34.7%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
282,652
|
286,839
|
-1.5%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
2,390,496
|
2,967,809
|
-19.5%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*
|
14,643
|
136,607
|
-89.3%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**
|
77,340
|
263,734
|
-70.7%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Mar 2022
YTD
|
Mar 2021
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
556,723
|
452,315
|
23.1%
|
– Stock Futures
|
10,924
|
13,683
|
-20.2%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
14,281
|
7,036
|
103.0%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
1,695
|
934
|
81.5%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,590
|
8
|
19775.0%
|
– Silver Futures
|
16
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
23
|
7
|
228.6%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
1,480
|
681
|
117.3%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
118,329
|
109,165
|
8.4%
|
– Stock Options
|
637,181
|
826,689
|
-22.9%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
16
|
26
|
-38.5%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Mar 2022
YTD
|
Mar 2021
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
2,389,333
|
2,965,415
|
-19.43%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
124,362
|
146,073
|
-14.86%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
264
|
375
|
-29.60%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 March 2022
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2021/07/27
|
361,238,455,648
|
2
|
2021/02/24
|
354,330,826,815
|
3
|
2021/02/26
|
321,313,602,377
|
4
|
2022/03/16
|
309,913,857,581
|
5
|
2021/02/22
|
303,594,716,032
|
6
|
2021/01/19
|
302,507,509,559
|
7
|
2021/01/20
|
301,244,822,148
|
8
|
2022/03/17
|
301,106,198,997
|
9
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
10
|
2021/01/25
|
288,079,469,553
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2021/02/17
|
58,672,185,510,043
|
2
|
2021/02/16
|
57,829,770,591,111
|
3
|
2021/02/19
|
57,502,986,918,920
|
4
|
2021/02/18
|
57,470,114,718,778
|
5
|
2021/02/11
|
56,844,960,338,845
|
6
|
2021/02/10
|
56,495,679,850,172
|
7
|
2021/02/22
|
56,276,247,080,503
|
8
|
2021/02/23
|
56,194,869,034,753
|
9
|
2021/02/09
|
55,171,603,385,082
|
10
|
2021/02/25
|
55,137,617,193,968
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,545,227
|
2020/07/06
|
15,625,280
|
2021/03/29
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
545,816
|
2021/07/27
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
389,483
|
2021/01/11
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
298,812
|
2020/03/19
|
27,632
|
2022/03/17
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
169,151
|
2022/03/16
|
103,805
|
2022/03/25
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
140,628
|
2021/01/11
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures
|
65,682
|
2022/02/16
|
42,718
|
2022/01/18
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
56,378
|
2019/12/16
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17