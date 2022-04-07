 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 07/04/2022

Highlights

 

Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover in March 2022 was $174.8 billion, an increase of 34 per cent when compared with $130.4 billion in February 2022.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first three months of 2022 was $9.4 billion, an increase of 32 per cent when compared with $7.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first three months of 2022 was $1.8 billion, an increase of 38 per cent when compared with $1.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first three months of 2022 was $600 million, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with $380 million for the same period last year.

Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first three months of 2022 was 556,723 contacts, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with the 452,315 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first three months of 2022 was 118,329 contacts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 109,165 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first three months of 2022 was 14,281 contracts, an increase of 103 per cent when compared with the 7,036 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 17 March 2022, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 27,632 contracts.
  • On 16 and 25 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 169,151 contracts and 103,805 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 and 17 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 22,683 contracts and 15,316 contracts respectively.
  • On 18 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 25,292 contracts and 53,995 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 March 2022, the turnover of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 8,099 contracts.
  • On 15 and 17 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 45,363 contracts and 298,034 contracts respectively.
  • On 15 and 29 March 2022, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 3,532 contracts and 6,390 contracts respectively.
  • On 17 March 2022, the open interest of MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 28,026 contracts.
  • On 14 March 2022, the open interest of RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures reached a record high of 11,480 contracts.

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

End 2021

No. of listed companies

2,573

2,553

2,572

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

38,931.4

52,062.2

42,381.1

No. of newly listed companies *

10

11

98

No. of listed securities

18,150

18,114

18,882

No. of equity warrants

4

1

4

No. of derivatives warrants

8,912

8,621

9,464

No. of inline warrants

64

394

98

No. of CBBCs

4,616

4,729

4,817

No. of unit trusts

173

162

167

No. of debt securities

1,796

1,638

1,747

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

4,021,477

2,216,434

81.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

174,847

130,378

34.1%

No. of trading days

23

17

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

 

Mar 2022

($Mil)

Feb 2022

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

3,164,297.37

(78.7%)

1,679,268.87
(75.8%)

88.4%

Derivative warrants

229,381.00

(5.7%)

180,860.09
(8.2%)

26.8%

CBBCs

259,563.84

(6.5%)

174,600.32

(7.9%)

48.7%

Inline warrants

5.65

(0.0%)

3.31

(0.0%)

70.7%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

352,753.09
(8.8%)

170,735.67
(7.7%)

106.6%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2022 was $51,801 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

End 2021

No. of H shares

301

292

296

No. of Red chips Stocks

175

176

174

No. of Mainland private enterprises

895

864

898

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

77.4%

79.9%

78.9%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.3%

87.7%

88.1%

 

Index Performance 

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2022

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

31678.51

-3.0%

-25.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

42.27

-11.9%

-69.1%

Hang Seng Index

21996.85

-3.2%

-22.5%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

7525.89

-6.2%

-31.4%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3963.31

-5.8%

-3.4%

CES China 120 Index ^

5982.97

-6.7%

-29.1%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

6244.79

-5.6%

-33.2%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Mar

2022

Feb

2022

% Change

Total Futures

738,051

508,898

45.0%

Hang Seng Index Futures

185,485

143,346

29.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

149,241

95,254

56.7%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

226,882

153,991

47.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

21,502

14,997

43.4%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

24

176

-86.4%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

3,801

1,266

200.2%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

77,987

40,858

90.9%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

47

10

370.0%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

24,807

23,519

5.5%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures

3

5

-40.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

413

59

600.0%

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

535

7

7542.9%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

22

3

633.3%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

1

100.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

40

3

1233.3%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

34

0

-

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,297

1

129600.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

9

4

125.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

3

-33.3%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,872

6,704

2.5%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

14

34

-58.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,335

0

-

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

4

-25.0%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

1

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

12,677

11,021

15.0%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

1

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

12,751

8,141

56.6%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

6,620

4,106

61.2%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

12

4

200.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

6

1

500.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,946

1,798

8.2%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

1,594

1,945

-18.0%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

33

10

230.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

0

58

-100.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

827

643

28.6%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

679

456

48.9%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

547

467

17.1%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

2

-100.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

896,842

686,366

30.7%

Hang Seng Index Options

32,521

26,471

22.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,204

11,932

10.7%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

12,276

7,527

63.1%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

3,500

1,584

121.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

58,422

37,451

56.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

3,278

2,460

33.3%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,794

1,678

66.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

14,001

10,244

36.7%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

763

640

19.2%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

756,056

586,371

28.9%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

27

8

237.5%

Total Futures and Options

1,634,893

1,195,264

36.8%

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,832,086

2,110,004

34.22%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

137,392

118,127

16.31%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

343

201

70.65%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.91

99.94

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

 

76.60

62.88

 

76.16

63.17

 

N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Mar 2022

Feb 2022

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

795,090

695,923

14.2%

– Stock Futures

35,207

44,438

-20.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

15

5

200.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

24,378

25,292

-3.6%

– INR Currency Futures

181

175

3.4%

– Gold Futures

100

156

-35.9%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

690

1,380

-50.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,826

1,984

-8.0%

– Equity Index Options

1,608,746

1,459,768

10.2%

– Stock Options

8,825,852

9,454,071

-6.6%

– RMB Currency Options

1,416

1,521

-6.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics 

Securities Market

Mar 2022

YTD

Mar 2021

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

17

32

-46.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

146,528

224,406

-34.7%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

282,652

286,839

-1.5%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,390,496

2,967,809

-19.5%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*

14,643

136,607

-89.3%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**

77,340

263,734

-70.7%

Derivatives Market

Mar 2022

YTD

Mar 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

556,723

452,315

23.1%

– Stock Futures

10,924

13,683

-20.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

14,281

7,036

103.0%

– INR Currency Futures

1,695

934

81.5%

– Gold Futures

1,590

8

19775.0%

– Silver Futures

16

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

23

7

228.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,480

681

117.3%

– Equity Index Options

118,329

109,165

8.4%

– Stock Options

637,181

826,689

-22.9%

– RMB Currency Options

16

26

-38.5%

Clearing & Settlement

Mar 2022

YTD

Mar 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,389,333

2,965,415

-19.43%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

124,362

146,073

-14.86%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

264

375

-29.60%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records 

up to 31 March 2022

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2022/03/16

309,913,857,581

5

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

6

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

7

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

8

2022/03/17

301,106,198,997

9

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

10

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

27,632

2022/03/17

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

169,151

2022/03/16

103,805

2022/03/25

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

65,682

2022/02/16

42,718

2022/01/18

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17