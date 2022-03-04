 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/03/2022

Highlights

 

Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover in February 2022 was $130.4 billion, an increase of 1 per cent when compared with $128.6 billion in January 2022.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first two months of 2022 was $7.6 billion, a decrease of 1 per cent when compared with $7.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products for the first two months of 2022 was $1.3 billion, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with $1.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first two months of 2022 was $550 million, an increase of 57 per cent when compared with $350 million for the same period last year.

Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first two months of 2022 was 469,785 contacts, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with the 443,624 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first two months of 2022 was 11,187 contracts, an increase of 66 per cent when compared with the 6,729 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 22 and 23 February 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 99,049 contracts and 83,600 contracts respectively.
  • On 28 February 2022, the open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 20,838 contracts.
  • On 16 February 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 32,970 contracts and 228,775 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 February 2022, the turnover of MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 65,682 contracts.

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

End 2021

No. of listed companies

2,570

2,549

2,572

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

40,889.0

52,941.6

42,381.1

No. of newly listed companies *

3

7

98

No. of listed securities

18,048

18,491

18,882

No. of equity warrants

3

2

4

No. of derivatives warrants

9,005

8,245

9,464

No. of inline warrants

68

418

98

No. of CBBCs

4,449

5,467

4,817

No. of unit trusts

169

162

167

No. of debt securities

1,771

1,632

1,747

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Feb 2022

Jan 2022

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,216,434

2,700,287

-17.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

130,378

128,585

1.4%

No. of trading days

17

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Feb 2022

($Mil)

Jan 2022

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,679,268.87
(75.8%)

2,101,854.29
(77.8%)

-20.1%

Derivative warrants

180,860.09

(8.2%)

215,039.80

(8.0%)

-15.9%

CBBCs

174,600.32

(7.9%)

190,404.25

(7.1%)

-8.3%

Inline warrants

3.31

(0.0%)

5.11

(0.0%)

-35.2%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

170,735.67
(7.7%)

183,052.73
(6.8%)

-6.7%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for February 2022 was $28,632 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

End 2021

No. of H shares

299

292

296

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

177

174

No. of Mainland private enterprises

896

860

898

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

78.0%

80.2%

78.9%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

85.9%

86.3%

88.1%

 

Index Performance 

Month-end figures

 

Feb 2022

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

32660.47

-5.7%

-27.1%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

47.98

-5.4%

-71.6%

Hang Seng Index

22713.02

-4.6%

-21.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

8023.93

-3.9%

-28.7%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4208.99

2.1%

3.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

6415.82

-3.7%

-27.4%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

6612.45

-5.2%

-31.4%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Feb

2022

Jan

2022

% Change

Total Futures

508,898

484,006

5.1%

Hang Seng Index Futures

143,346

144,809

-1.0%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

95,254

96,007

-0.8%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

153,991

146,224

5.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

14,997

14,605

2.7%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

176

90

95.6%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,266

828

52.9%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

40,858

35,299

15.7%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

10

6

66.7%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

23,519

16,150

45.6%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures

5

4

25.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

59

125

-52.8%

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7

10

-30.0%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

7

-57.1%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

0

-

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

8

-100.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

3

-66.7%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

4

0.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

3

0.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,704

7,070

-5.2%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

34

19

78.9%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

40

-100.0%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

4

0.0%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

11,021

8,927

23.5%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

8,141

6,600

23.3%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

4,106

3,719

10.4%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

4

7

-42.9%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

1

0

-

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,798

1,334

34.8%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

2

-100.0%

USD Gold Futures

1,945

1,297

50.0%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

10

4

150.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

58

19

205.3%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

643

207

210.6%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

456

285

60.0%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

467

287

62.7%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

2

3

-33.3%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

686,366

656,735

4.5%

Hang Seng Index Options

26,471

28,315

-6.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,932

11,534

3.5%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

7,527

9,070

-17.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

1,584

972

63.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

37,451

41,316

-9.4%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,460

1,959

25.6%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,678

1,677

0.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

10,244

13,045

-21.5%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

640

719

-11.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

586,371

548,117

7.0%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

8

11

-27.3%

Total Futures and Options

1,195,264

1,140,741

4.8%

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Feb 2022

Jan 2022

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,110,004

2,130,538

-0.96%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

118,127

114,678

3.01%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

201

225

-10.67%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.94

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.16

63.17


76.84

63.64


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Feb 2022

Jan 2022

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

695,923

687,535

1.2%

– Stock Futures

44,438

39,055

13.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

5

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

25,292

22,983

10.0%

– INR Currency Futures

175

774

-77.4%

– Gold Futures

156

273

-42.9%

– Silver Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,380

400

245.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,984

1,925

3.1%

– Equity Index Options

1,459,768

1,387,691

5.2%

– Stock Options

9,454,071

8,964,619

5.5%

– RMB Currency Options

1,521

1,467

3.7%

 

Year-to-date Statistics 

Securities Market

Feb 2022

YTD

Feb 2021

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

7

21

-66.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

129,387

240,111

-46.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

283,615

275,266

3.0%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,122,223

3,095,390

-31.4%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

9,148

73,226

-87.5%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

70,270

167,221

-58.0%

Derivatives Market

Feb 2022

YTD

Feb 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

469,785

443,624

5.9%

– Stock Futures

9,864

13,182

-25.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

11,187

6,729

66.3%

– INR Currency Futures

1,543

825

87.0%

– Gold Futures

1,587

8

19737.5%

– Silver Futures

7

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

36

12

200.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,133

373

203.8%

– Equity Index Options

104,752

123,174

-15.0%

– Stock Options

565,231

856,606

-34.0%

– RMB Currency Options

10

25

-60.0%

Clearing & Settlement

Feb 2022

YTD

Feb 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,121,352

3,092,515

-31.40%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

116,262

148,629

-21.78%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

214

410

-47.80%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records 

up to 28 February 2022

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

26,188

2022/01/20

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

99,049

2022/02/22

83,600

2022/02/23

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

65,682

2022/02/16

42,718

2022/01/18

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17