HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 09/02/2022

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover in January 2022 was $128.6 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $117.8 billion in December 2021.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products in January 2022 was $1.2 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $1.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of debt securities in January 2022 was $0.47 billion, an increase of 57 per cent when compared with $0.30 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures in January 2022 was 461,315 contacts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 445,271 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures in January 2022 was 10,326 contracts, an increase of 44 per cent when compared with 7,166 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 20 January 2022, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 26,188 contracts.
  • On 27 January 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 98,443 contracts and 74,851 contracts respectively.
  • On 20 January 2022, the open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 14,708 contracts.
  • On 12 and 31 January 2022, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 31,175 contracts and 195,490 contracts respectively.
  • On 18 January 2022, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 44,253 contracts and 42,718 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

End 2021

No. of listed companies

2,571

2,545

2,572

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

42,127.8

50,688.1

42,381.1

No. of newly listed companies *

4

14

98

No. of listed securities

18,480

18,124

18,882

No. of equity warrants

4

1

4

No. of derivatives warrants

9,285

7,898

9,464

No. of inline warrants

70

460

98

No. of CBBCs

4,597

5,431

4,817

No. of unit trusts

168

161

167

No. of debt securities

1,772

1,612

1,747

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2022

Dec 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,700,287

2,590,661

4.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

128,585

117,757

9.2%

No. of trading days

21

22

-

 

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2022

($Mil)

Dec 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,101,854.29
(77.8%)

2,032,581.91
(78.5%)

3.4%

Derivative warrants

215,039.80

(8.0%)

220,575.16

(8.5%)

-2.5%

CBBCs

190,404.25

(7.1%)

174,512.37

(6.7%)

9.1%

Inline warrants

5.11

(0.0%)

5.17

(0.0%)

-1.2%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

183,052.73
(6.8%)

152,315.10
(5.9%)

20.2%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2022 was $40,078 million (1.5% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

End 2021

No. of H shares

298

291

296

No. of Red chips Stocks

175

177

174

No. of Mainland private enterprises

897

858

898

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

78.4%

80.8%

78.9%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

86.2%

90.0%

88.1%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Jan 2022

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34652.51

1.2%

-22.3%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

50.71

-16.9%

-69.9%

Hang Seng Index

23802.26

1.7%

-15.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

8349.95

1.4%

-25.5%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4121.07

5.7%

6.4%

CES China 120 Index ^

6664.40

-3.6%

-24.8%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

6974.27

-0.2%

-28.1%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Jan

2022

Dec 2021

% Change

Total Futures

484,006

423,329

14.3%

Hang Seng Index Futures

144,809

127,270

13.8%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

96,007

82,703

16.1%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

146,224

133,139

9.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

14,605

11,498

27.0%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

90

5

1700.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

828

605

36.9%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

35,299

25,842

36.6%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

6

91

-93.4%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

16,150

14,824

8.9%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures

4

2

100.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

125

615

-79.7%

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

10

3

233.3%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7

9

-22.2%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

5

-100.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

37

-100.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

8

32

-75.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

1,009

-99.7%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

7

-42.9%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

1

200.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

7,070

6,087

16.1%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

19

27

-29.6%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

40

35

14.3%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

3

33.3%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

8,927

6,345

40.7%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,600

6,156

7.2%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

3,719

3,817

-2.6%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

7

19

-63.2%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

0

4

-100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,334

1,030

29.5%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

2

0

-

USD Gold Futures

1,297

1,037

25.1%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

4

6

-33.3%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

19

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

207

170

21.8%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

285

162

75.9%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

287

733

-60.8%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

3

1

200.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

656,735

528,884

24.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

28,315

21,231

33.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,534

8,271

39.5%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

9,070

9,517

-4.7%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

972

618

57.3%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

41,316

34,750

18.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,959

1,777

10.2%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,677

2,098

-20.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

13,045

4,921

165.1%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

719

800

-10.1%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

548,117

444,888

23.2%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

11

13

-15.4%

Total Futures and Options

1,140,741

952,213

19.8%

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products

 

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jan 2022

Dec 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,130,538

1,896,216

12.36%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

114,678

121,263

-5.43%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

225

193

16.58%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.90

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.84

63.64


76.81

64.32


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jan 2022

Dec 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

687,535

675,762

1.7%

– Stock Futures

39,055

29,311

33.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

22,983

22,475

2.3%

– INR Currency Futures

774

142

445.1%

– Gold Futures

273

160

70.6%

– Silver Futures

1

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

400

25

1500.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,925

1,239

55.4%

– Equity Index Options

1,387,691

1,209,382

14.7%

– Stock Options

8,964,619

7,977,558

12.4%

– RMB Currency Options

1,467

1,489

-1.5%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jan 2022

YTD

Jan 2021

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

4

14

-71.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

128,585

245,709

-47.7%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

272,613

273,408

-0.3%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,131,405

3,105,424

-31.4%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

5,803

10,939

-47.0%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

58,282

69,375

-16.0%

Derivatives Market

Jan 2022

YTD

Jan 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

461,315

445,271

3.6%

– Stock Futures

8,927

12,891

-30.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

10,326

7,166

44.1%

– INR Currency Futures

1,336

538

148.3%

– Gold Futures

1,297

13

9876.9%

– Silver Futures

4

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

19

22

-13.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

782

428

82.7%

– Equity Index Options

108,607

148,445

-26.8%

– Stock Options

548,117

898,569

-39.0%

– RMB Currency Options

11

32

-65.6%

Clearing & Settlement

Jan 2022

YTD

Jan 2021

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,130,538

3,102,164

-31.01%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

114,678

144,012

-20.37%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

225

401

-43.89%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 January 2022

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

26,188

2022/01/20

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

98,443

2022/01/27

74,851

2022/01/27

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

44,253

2022/01/18

42,718

2022/01/18

 