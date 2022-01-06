 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/01/2022

HIGHLIGHTS

- Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover in 2021 was $166.7 billion, an increase of 29 per cent when compared with $129.5 billion in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants in 2021 was $11.2 billion, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with $9.1 billion in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs in 2021 was $6.6 billion, an increase of 35 per cent when compared with $4.9 billion in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities in 2021 was $0.42 billion, an increase of 62 per cent when compared with $0.26 billion in 2020.
  • Total funds raised in 2021 was $770.7 billion, an increase of 3 per cent when compared with $747.0 billion in 2020.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options in 2021 was 1,174,889 contracts, an increase of 3 per cent when compared with the 1,137,864 contracts in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options in 2021 was 637,246 contracts, an increase of 21 per cent when compared with the 526,191 contracts in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures in 2021 was 9,608 contracts, an increase of 110 per cent when compared with the 4,585 contracts in 2020.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures in 2021 was 10,862 contracts, an increase of 53 per cent when compared with the 7,117 contracts in 2020.
  • On 22 December 2021, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 25,814 contracts.
  • On 28 December 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 89,967 contracts and 69,944 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 December 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 108,574 contracts.
  • On 29 December 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 29,584 contracts.
  • On 13 and 16 December 2021, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 38,610 contracts and 34,016 contracts respectively.

 

LISTED SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,572

2,538

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

42,381.1

47,523.0

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

15

22

154

No. of listed securities

18,882

17,041

17,041

No. of equity warrants

4

1

1

No. of derivatives warrants

9,464

7,507

7,507

No. of inline warrants

98

507

507

No. of CBBCs

4,817

4,739

4,739

No. of unit trusts

167

159

159

No. of debt securities

1,747

1,574

1,574

 

 

 

 

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

SECURITIES MARKET TURNOVER (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,590,661

2,896,485

-10.6%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

117,757

131,658

-10.6%

No. of trading days

22

22

-

 

 

 

 

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

TURNOVER BY TYPE OF SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

Dec 2021

($Mil)

Nov 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,032,581.91
(78.5%)

2,287,394.14
(79.0%)

-11.1%

Derivative warrants

220,575.16

(8.5%)

230,633.17
(8.0%)

-4.4%

CBBCs

174,512.37

(6.7%)

194,682.76

(6.7%)

-10.4%

Inline warrants

5.17

(0.0%)

23.24

(0.0%)

-77.8%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

152,315.10
(5.9%)

171,625.61
(5.9%)

-11.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS TRANSACTIONS

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Dec 2021 was $35,396 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

MAINLAND ENTERPRISES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

296

291

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

176

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

898

852

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

78.9%

80.1%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

88.3%

89.3%

84.7%

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX PERFORMANCE

Month-end figures

 

 

Dec 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34253.03

-1.9%

-18.2%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

60.99

-11.1%

-54.4%

Hang Seng Index

23397.67

-0.3%

-14.1%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

8236.35

-1.6%

-23.3%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3899.58

4.2%

2.6%

CES China 120 Index ^

6915.90

1.1%

-18.2%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

6990.92

-1.8%

-23.9%

 

 

 



* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

DERIVATIVES MARKET TURNOVER

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

% Change

Total Futures

423,329

412,537

2.6%

Hang Seng Index Futures

127,270

130,666

-2.6%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

82,703

86,942

-4.9%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

133,139

126,673

5.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

11,498

11,159

3.0%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

5

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

605

488

24.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

25,842

18,481

39.8%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

91

9

911.1%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

14,824

11,927

24.3%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures #

2

2

0.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

615

93

561.3%

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

3

4

-25.0%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

9

1

800.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

5

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

37

2

1,750.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

32

34

-5.9%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,009

1

100,800.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7

4

75.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

6

-83.3%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,087

5,845

4.1%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

27

29

-6.9%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

35

367

-90.5%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

0

-

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

6,345

6,165

2.9%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,156

5,345

15.2%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

3,817

3,689

3.5%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

19

6

216.7%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

4

0

-

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,030

1,209

-14.8%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

1,037

1,115

-7.0%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

6

0

-

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

0

9

-100.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

170

504

-66.3%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

162

548

-70.4%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

733

1,213

-39.6%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

1

1

0.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

528,884

628,495

-15.8%

Hang Seng Index Options

21,231

24,277

-12.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

8,271

9,601

-13.9%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

9,517

9,347

1.8%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

618

482

28.2%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

34,750

42,336

-17.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,777

1,772

0.3%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,098

2,068

1.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

4,921

8,076

-39.1%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

800

742

7.8%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

444,888

529,775

-16.0%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

13

19

-31.6%

Total Futures and Options

952,213

1,041,032

-8.5%

 

 

 

 

 

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
# Trading commenced on 22 November 2021

 

CLEARING AND SETTLEMENT

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,896,216

2,094,217

-9.45%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

121,263

109,669

10.57%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

193

176

9.66%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.90

99.94

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.81

64.32


76.91

63.91


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

675,762

706,800

-4.4%

– Stock Futures

29,311

30,825

-4.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

22,475

22,166

1.4%

– INR Currency Futures

142

364

-61.0%

– Gold Futures

160

241

-33.6%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

25

52

-51.9%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,239

1,240

-0.1%

– Equity Index Options

1,209,382

1,761,840

-31.4%

– Stock Options

7,977,558

10,844,064

-26.4%

– RMB Currency Options

1,489

2,178

-31.6%

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR-TO-DATE STATISTICS

Securities Market

Dec 2021

YTD

Dec 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

98

154

-36.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

166,730

129,476

28.8%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

252,061

220,627

14.2%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,364,755

1,962,253

20.5%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

328,851

400,137

-17.8%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

770,735

746,956

3.1%

Derivatives Market

Dec 2021

YTD

Dec 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

414,512

453,054

-8.5%

– Stock Futures

9,608

4,585

109.6%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

10,862

7,117

52.6%

– INR Currency Futures

1,050

680

54.4%

– Gold Futures

299

276

8.3%

– Silver Futures

4

9

-55.6%

– Iron Ore Futures

17

390

-95.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,684

751

124.2%

– Equity Index Options

99,585

144,774

-31.2%

– Stock Options

637,246

526,191

21.1%

– RMB Currency Options

22

36

-38.9%

Clearing & Settlement

Dec 2021

YTD

Dec 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,975,211

1,960,674

51.74%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

126,724

114,642

10.54%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

265

279

-5.02%

 

 

 

 

 

 

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

HISTORICAL RECORDS

up to 31 December 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

 

 

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

25,814

2021/12/22

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

89,967

2021/12/28

69,944

2021/12/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

 

 

 