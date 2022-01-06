HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Advanced Search
Date 06/01/2022
- Securities Market
- Derivatives Market
Month-end figures
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
End 2020
No. of listed companies
2,572
2,538
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
42,381.1
47,523.0
No. of newly listed companies *
15
22
154
No. of listed securities
18,882
17,041
No. of equity warrants
4
1
No. of derivatives warrants
9,464
7,507
No. of inline warrants
98
507
No. of CBBCs
4,817
4,739
No. of unit trusts
167
159
No. of debt securities
1,747
1,574
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Nov 2021
% Change
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
2,590,661
2,896,485
-10.6%
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
117,757
131,658
No. of trading days
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
($Mil)
Equities
2,032,581.91(78.5%)
2,287,394.14(79.0%)
-11.1%
Derivative warrants
220,575.16
(8.5%)
230,633.17(8.0%)
-4.4%
CBBCs
174,512.37
(6.7%)
194,682.76
-10.4%
Inline warrants
5.17
(0.0%)
23.24
-77.8%
Unit trusts
(include ETFs)
152,315.10(5.9%)
171,625.61(5.9%)
-11.3%
( ) % of market totalTurnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Dec 2021 was $35,396 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).
No. of H shares
296
291
No. of Red chips Stocks
174
176
No. of Mainland private enterprises
898
852
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
78.9%
80.1%
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
88.3%
89.3%
84.7%
% Changeover 1 Month
% Changeover 12 Months
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
34253.03
-1.9%
-18.2%
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
60.99
-54.4%
Hang Seng Index
23397.67
-0.3%
-14.1%
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
8236.35
-1.6%
-23.3%
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
3899.58
4.2%
2.6%
CES China 120 Index ^
6915.90
1.1%
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
6990.92
-1.8%
-23.9%
* - tracks Red chips^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*
Total Futures
423,329
412,537
Hang Seng Index Futures
127,270
130,666
-2.6%
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
82,703
86,942
-4.9%
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
0
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
133,139
126,673
5.1%
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
11,498
11,159
3.0%
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
5
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
605
488
24.0%
HSI Volatility Index Futures
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
25,842
18,481
39.8%
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
91
9
911.1%
MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures
14,824
11,927
24.3%
MSCI China (USD) Index Futures #
2
0.0%
MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures
MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
615
93
561.3%
MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #
3
-25.0%
MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
800.0%
MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI India (USD) Index Futures
MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
37
1,750.0%
MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
32
34
-5.9%
MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
1,009
100,800.0%
MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
7
75.0%
MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
6
-83.3%
MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures
6,087
5,845
4.1%
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures
27
29
-6.9%
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
35
367
-90.5%
MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures
MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
CES China 120 Index Futures
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
IBOVESPA Futures
MICEX Index Futures
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
Stock Futures
6,345
6,165
2.9%
3-Month HIBOR Futures
1-Month HIBOR Futures
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
6,156
5,345
15.2%
RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures
3,817
3,689
3.5%
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
19
216.7%
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
1,030
1,209
-14.8%
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
USD Gold Futures
1,037
1,115
-7.0%
CNH Gold Futures
USD Silver Futures
CNH Silver Futures
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
-100.0%
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
170
504
-66.3%
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
162
548
-70.4%
USD London Copper Mini Futures
733
1,213
-39.6%
USD London Lead Mini Futures
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
USD London Tin Mini Futures
Total Options
528,884
628,495
-15.8%
Hang Seng Index Options
21,231
24,277
-12.5%
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
8,271
9,601
-13.9%
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
9,517
9,347
1.8%
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
Hang Seng Index Futures Options
618
482
28.2%
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
34,750
42,336
-17.9%
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
1,777
1,772
0.3%
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
2,098
2,068
1.5%
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
4,921
8,076
-39.1%
Hang Seng TECH Index Options
800
742
7.8%
MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options
Stock Options
444,888
529,775
-16.0%
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
13
-31.6%
Total Futures and Options
952,213
1,041,032
-8.5%
* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products# Trading commenced on 22 November 2021
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
1,896,216
2,094,217
-9.45%
Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS
121,263
109,669
10.57%
Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS
193
9.66%
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
99.90
99.94
N/A
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
76.81
64.32
76.91
63.91
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
– Equity Index Futures
675,762
706,800
– Stock Futures
29,311
30,825
– Interest Rates Futures
– RMB Currency Futures
22,475
22,166
1.4%
– INR Currency Futures
142
364
-61.0%
– Gold Futures
160
241
-33.6%
– Silver Futures
– Iron Ore Futures
25
52
-51.9%
– London Metal Mini Futures
1,239
1,240
-0.1%
– Equity Index Options
1,209,382
1,761,840
-31.4%
– Stock Options
7,977,558
10,844,064
-26.4%
– RMB Currency Options
1,489
2,178
Securities Market
YTD
No. of newly listed companies #
-36.4%
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
166,730
129,476
28.8%
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
252,061
220,627
14.2%
Average no. of trades per trading day
2,364,755
1,962,253
20.5%
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
328,851
400,137
-17.8%
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
770,735
746,956
3.1%
Derivatives Market
Average daily volume (contracts)
414,512
453,054
9,608
4,585
109.6%
10,862
7,117
52.6%
1,050
680
54.4%
299
276
8.3%
-55.6%
17
390
-95.6%
1,684
751
124.2%
99,585
144,774
-31.2%
637,246
526,191
21.1%
36
-38.9%
Clearing & Settlement
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
2,975,211
1,960,674
51.74%
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
126,724
114,642
10.54%
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
265
279
-5.02%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included* Provisional figures only
up to 31 December 2021
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
Rank
Date
Close
2018/01/26
33154.12
2018/01/29
32966.89
2018/01/24
32958.69
2018/01/23
32930.70
2018/01/31
32887.27
2018/01/25
32654.45
2018/02/01
32642.09
8
2018/01/30
32607.29
2018/02/02
32601.78
10
2018/01/22
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
Turnover ($)
2021/07/27
361,238,455,648
2021/02/24
354,330,826,815
2021/02/26
321,313,602,377
2021/02/22
303,594,716,032
2021/01/19
302,507,509,559
2021/01/20
301,244,822,148
2015/04/09
293,910,756,648
2021/01/25
288,079,469,553
2018/03/23
284,101,947,853
2021/02/18
284,013,143,876
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
Market Capitalisation ($)
2021/02/17
58,672,185,510,043
2021/02/16
57,829,770,591,111
2021/02/19
57,502,986,918,920
57,470,114,718,778
2021/02/11
56,844,960,338,845
2021/02/10
56,495,679,850,172
56,276,247,080,503
2021/02/23
56,194,869,034,753
2021/02/09
55,171,603,385,082
2021/02/25
55,137,617,193,968
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
Product
Record High Daily Volume
Record High Open Interest
Contracts
1,545,227
2020/07/06
15,625,280
2021/03/29
545,816
635,051
2018/12/27
422,450
2018/10/26
206,082
2017/06/27
389,483
2021/01/11
3,749,790
2018/11/28
298,812
2020/03/19
25,814
2021/12/22
140,628
594,941
2017/11/28
89,967
2021/12/28
69,944
76,471
2018/02/06
16,436
2014/12/11
56,378
2019/12/16
46,698
2019/09/17
42,363
2020/11/24
65,267
2020/10/29