HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/12/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover for the first eleven months of 2021 was $171.5 billion, an increase of 34 per cent when compared with $128.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first eleven months of 2021 was $11.3 billion, an increase of 22 per cent when compared with $9.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eleven months of 2021 was $6.7 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $4.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first eleven months of 2021 was $0.42 billion, an increase of 62 per cent when compared with $0.26 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first eleven months of 2021 was $708.1 billion, an increase of 18 per cent when compared with $600.7 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first eleven months of 2021 was 1,194,349 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with the 1,150,763 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first eleven months of 2021 was 655,971 contracts, an increase of 25 per cent when compared with the 522,696 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eleven months of 2021 was 9,926 contracts, an increase of 118 per cent when compared with the 4,559 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first eleven months of 2021 was 10,984 contracts, an increase of 55 per cent when compared with the 7,094 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 24 November 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 49,714 contracts.
  • On 18 November 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 11,331 contracts.
  • On 26 and 18 November 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 30,988 contracts and 97,623 contracts respectively.
  • On 26 November 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 24,945 contracts.
  • On 17 and 15 November 2021, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 22,623 contracts and 33,821 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2021

Nov 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,561

2,528

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

42,880.9

45,739.8

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

7

12

154

No. of listed securities

18,958

17,645

17,041

No. of equity warrants

4

1

1

No. of derivatives warrants

9,504

7,460

7,507

No. of inline warrants

131

606

507

No. of CBBCs

4,819

5,292

4,739

No. of unit trusts

171

157

159

No. of debt securities

1,753

1,584

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,896,485

2,347,179

23.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

131,658

130,399

1.0%

No. of trading days

22

18

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Nov 2021

($Mil)

Oct 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,287,394.14
(79.0%)

1,877,357.93
(80.0%)

21.8%

Derivative warrants

230,633.17

(8.0%)

172,844.64
(7.4%)

33.4%

CBBCs

194,682.76

(6.7%)

132,389.51

(5.6%)

47.1%

Inline warrants

23.24

(0.0%)

79.30

(0.0%)

-70.7%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

171,625.61
(5.9%)

157,851.74
(6.7%)

8.7%

( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Nov 2021 was $38,218 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2021

Nov 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

293

290

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

175

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

889

843

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.5%

80.0%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

86.3%

86.9%

84.7%

 

Index Performance 

Month-end figures

 

 

Nov 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34899.91

-7.1%

-15.6%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

68.58

-11.4%

-43.5%

Hang Seng Index

23475.26

-7.5%

-10.9%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

8368.49

-6.6%

-20.7%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3740.98

-3.3%

-0.2%

CES China 120 Index ^

6839.31

-5.2%

-16.2%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7117.85

-7.2%

-20.3%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

% Change

Total Futures

412,537

401,348

2.8%

Hang Seng Index Futures

130,666

126,246

3.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

86,942

87,459

-0.6%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

126,673

125,711

0.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

11,159

12,154

-8.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

488

883

-44.7%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

18,481

18,239

1.3%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

9

25

-64.0%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures *

11,927

3,561

234.9%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures #

2

-

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

93

35

165.7%

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

4

-

-

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

3

-66.7%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

15

-100.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

0

-

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

34

4

750.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

216

-99.5%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

0

-

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

6

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

5,845

7,115

-17.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

29

19

52.6%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

367

12

2958.3%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

6,165

6,165

0.0%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

5,345

6,467

-17.3%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

3,689

3,753

-1.7%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

6

3

100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

0

2

-100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,209

1,111

8.8%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

1,115

633

76.1%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

0

6

-100.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

9

27

-66.7%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

504

888

-43.2%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

548

746

-26.5%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

1,213

1,534

-20.9%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

1

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

628,495

655,831

-4.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

24,277

22,983

5.6%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

9,601

9,834

-2.4%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

9,347

8,217

13.8%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

482

414

16.4%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

42,336

44,528

-4.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,772

2,424

-26.9%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,068

1,815

13.9%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

8,076

2,137

277.9%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

742

458

62.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

529,775

563,008

-5.9%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

19

15

26.7%

Total Futures and Options

1,041,032

1,057,179

-1.5%

* Trading commenced on 18 October 2021
# Trading commenced on 22 November 2021

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,094,217

2,047,288

2.29%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

109,669

117,124

-6.37%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

176

178

-1.12%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.94

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.91

63.91


76.55

63.32


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Nov 2021

Oct 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

706,800

687,633

2.8%

– Stock Futures

30,825

32,211

-4.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

22,166

23,062

-3.9%

– INR Currency Futures

364

181

101.1%

– Gold Futures

241

137

75.9%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

52

255

-79.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,240

1,330

-6.8%

– Equity Index Options

1,761,840

1,656,182

6.4%

– Stock Options

10,844,064

10,162,430

6.7%

– RMB Currency Options

2,178

2,077

4.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics 

Securities Market

Nov 2021

YTD

Nov 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

83

132

-37.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

171,518

128,369

33.6%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

252,589

223,917

12.8%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,410,438

1,955,789

23.2%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

298,709

308,478

-3.2%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

708,148

600,710

17.9%

Derivatives Market

Nov 2021

YTD

Nov 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

413,623

465,221

-11.1%

– Stock Futures

9,926

4,559

117.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

10,984

7,094

54.8%

– INR Currency Futures

1,052

709

48.4%

– Gold Futures

228

302

-24.5%

– Silver Futures

4

9

-55.6%

– Iron Ore Futures

19

421

-95.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,742

756

130.4%

– Equity Index Options

100,777

148,958

-32.3%

– Stock Options

655,971

522,696

25.5%

– RMB Currency Options

23

37

-37.8%

Clearing & Settlement

Nov 2021

YTD

Nov 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,398,126

1,954,195

22.72%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

127,211

113,175

12.40%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

272

277

-1.81%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records 

up to 30 November 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

24,300

2021/09/21

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

77,480

2021/07/27

49,714

2021/11/24

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

 