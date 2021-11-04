 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/11/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $45.3 trillion at the end of October 2021, an increase of 5 per cent from $43.3 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in October 2021 was $130.4 billion, an increase of 11 per cent from $117.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first ten months of 2021 was $175.8 billion, an increase of 41 per cent when compared with $125.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first ten months of 2021 was $11.4 billion, an increase of 24 per cent when compared with $9.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first ten months of 2021 was $6.7 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $4.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first ten months of 2021 was $0.40 billion, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with $0.24 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first ten months of 2021 was $290.7 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $250.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first ten months of 2021 was $638.1 billion, an increase of 19 per cent when compared with $537.0 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first ten months of 2021 was 1,197,492 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with the 1,150,174 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first ten months of 2021 was 669,580 contracts, an increase of 29 per cent when compared with the 518,556 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first ten months of 2021 was 10,331 contracts, an increase of 132 per cent when compared with the 4,455 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first ten months of 2021 was 9,469 contracts, an increase of 35 per cent when compared with the 7,008 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 12 and 29 October 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng Index Futures Options reached a record high of 1,994 contracts and 4,145 contracts respectively.
  • On 15 and 29 October 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options reached a record high of 7,408 contracts and 31,692 contracts respectively.
  • On 18 October 2021, the turnover of USD London Zinc Mini Futures reached a record high of 2,231 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2021

Oct 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,558

2,524

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

45,265.2

43,302.8

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

3

16

154

No. of listed securities

18,912

16,770

17,041

No. of equity warrants

4

2

1

No. of derivatives warrants

9,305

6,995

7,507

No. of inline warrants

153

661

507

No. of CBBCs

4,963

4,854

4,739

No. of unit trusts

169

161

159

No. of debt securities

1,745

1,556

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2021

Sep 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,347,179

3,205,042

-26.8%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

130,399

152,621

-14.6%

No. of trading days

18

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Oct 2021

($Mil)

Sep 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,877,357.93
(80.0%)

2,631,242.07
(82.1%)

-28.7%

Derivative warrants

172,844.64

(7.4%)

199,900.57
(6.2%)

-13.5%

CBBCs

132,389.51

(5.6%)

162,191.24

(5.1%)

-18.4%

Inline warrants

79.30

(0.0%)

206.34

(0.0%)

-61.6%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

157,851.74
(6.7%)

203,338.17
(6.3%)

-22.4%

 ( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Oct 2021 was $34,611 million (1.5% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2021

Oct 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

290

288

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

176

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

886

839

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.6%

81.2%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.8%

86.1%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Oct 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

37567.34

5.3%

-6.0%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

77.40

-2.1%

-30.1%

Hang Seng Index

25377.24

3.3%

5.3%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

8961.73

2.7%

-8.2%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3866.93

-2.3%

9.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

7214.07

1.6%

-7.4%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7667.64

2.6%

-8.7%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Oct 2021

Sep 2021

% Change

Total Futures

401,348

465,893

-13.9%

Hang Seng Index Futures

126,246

142,336

-11.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

87,459

110,404

-20.8%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

125,711

143,755

-12.6%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

12,154

13,731

-11.5%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

883

333

165.2%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

18,239

21,782

-16.3%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

25

65

-61.5%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures *

1,874

-

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

35

1,447

-97.6%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

16

-81.3%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

1

1

0.0%

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

15

10

50.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

33

-100.0%

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

48

-100.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

46

-91.3%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

216

1,450

-85.1%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

41

-100.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

128

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

7,115

6,021

18.2%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

19

21

-9.5%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

12

658

-98.2%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

33

-100.0%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

6,165

9,414

-34.5%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,467

6,374

1.5%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

3,753

3,167

18.5%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

3

4

-25.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

2

4

-50.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,111

1,269

-12.5%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

633

217

191.7%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

6

4

50.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

27

4

575.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

888

1,295

-31.4%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

746

684

9.1%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

1,534

1,094

40.2%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

3

-100.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

655,831

763,325

-14.1%

Hang Seng Index Options

22,983

25,383

-9.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

9,834

11,867

-17.1%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

8,217

10,835

-24.2%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

414

41

909.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

44,528

54,534

-18.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,424

2,213

9.5%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,815

2,139

-15.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

2,137

468

356.6%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

458

702

-34.8%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

563,008

655,118

-14.1%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

15

25

-40.0%

Total Futures and Options

1,057,179

1,229,219

-14.0%

* Trading commenced on 18 October 2021

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Oct 2021

Sep 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,047,288

2,310,127

-11.38%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

117,124

128,128

-8.59%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

178

261

-31.80%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.55

63.32


75.47

63.90


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Oct 2021

Sep 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

687,633

704,895

-2.4%

– Stock Futures

32,211

35,126

-8.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

23,062

20,639

11.7%

– INR Currency Futures

181

570

-68.2%

– Gold Futures

137

317

-56.8%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

255

410

-37.8%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,330

2,027

-34.4%

– Equity Index Options

1,656,182

1,667,828

-0.7%

– Stock Options

10,162,430

9,885,624

2.8%

– RMB Currency Options

2,077

2,009

3.4%

 

 Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Oct 2021

YTD

Oct 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

76

120

-36.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

175,838

124,997

40.7%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

250,253

223,094

12.2%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,444,597

1,927,519

26.8%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

290,686

250,716

15.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

638,147

536,955

18.8%

Derivatives Market

Oct 2021

YTD

Oct 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

407,016

467,196

-12.9%

– Stock Futures

10,331

4,455

131.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

9,469

7,008

35.1%

– INR Currency Futures

1,035

741

39.7%

– Gold Futures

132

331

-60.1%

– Silver Futures

5

10

-50.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

20

446

-95.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,688

737

129.0%

– Equity Index Options

98,192

150,657

-34.8%

– Stock Options

669,580

518,556

29.1%

– RMB Currency Options

24

40

-40.0%

Clearing & Settlement

Oct 2021

YTD

Oct 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,440,141

1,925,927

26.70%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

129,122

111,973

15.32%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

282

275

2.55%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 October 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

24,300

2021/09/21

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

77,480

2021/07/27

43,373

2021/09/27

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29