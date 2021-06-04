 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/06/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $53.3 trillion at the end of May 2021, an increase of 57 per cent from $34.0 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in May 2021 was $153.1 billion, an increase of 33 per cent from $114.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first five months of 2021 was $197.1 billion, an increase of 70 per cent when compared with $115.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first five months of 2021 was $13.2 billion, an increase of 71 per cent when compared with $7.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first five months of 2021 was $6.4 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $5.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first five months of 2021 was $350 million, an increase of 40 per cent when compared with $250 million for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first five months of 2021 was $183.9 billion, an increase of 621 per cent when compared with $25.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first five months of 2021 was $416.0 billion, an increase of 200 per cent when compared with $138.6 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first five months of 2021 was 1,258,174 contracts, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with the 1,183,172 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first five months of 2021 was 720,794 contracts, an increase of 45 per cent when compared with the 496,476 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first five months of 2021 was 11,729 contracts, an increase of 175 per cent when compared with the 4,263 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first five months of 2021 was 8,403 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 7,177 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 25 May 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 30,561 contracts and 24,010 contracts respectively.
  • On 24 May 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 12,194 contracts.
  • On 31 May 2021, the open interest of MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 12,737 contracts.

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2021

May 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,550

2,482

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

53,332.9

33,984.7

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

4

8

154

No. of listed securities

18,530

15,361

17,041

No. of equity warrants

2

3

1

No. of derivatives warrants

8,906

5,984

7,507

No. of inline warrants

306

849

507

No. of CBBCs

4,919

4,464

4,739

No. of unit trusts

168

145

159

No. of debt securities

1,663

1,417

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2021

Apr 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,062,945

2,958,963

3.5%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

153,147

155,735

-1.7%

No. of trading days

20

19

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2021

($Mil)

Apr 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,541,925.94

(83.0%)

2,465,962.25

(83.3%)

3.1%

 

Derivative warrants

211,607.72

(6.9%)

211,818.73

(7.2%)

-0.1%

 

CBBCs

162,071.54

(5.3%)

160,368.63

(5.4%)

1.1%

 

Inline warrants

127.56

(0.0%)

258.70

(0.0%)

-50.7%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

142,921.05

(4.7%)

113,240.21

(3.8%)

26.2%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for May 2021 was $32,759 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2021

May 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

291

281

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

177

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

869

803

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

80.1%

76.9%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.2%

81.9%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

May 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

43319.75

0.0%

29.9%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

106.08

-21.5%

36.2%

Hang Seng Index

29151.8

1.5%

27.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10889.12

0.6%

13.9%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4109.06

1.2%

12.4%

CES China 120 Index ^

8525.32

1.6%

27.7%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

9405.78

1.3%

29.9%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

May 2021

Apr 2021

% Change

Total Futures

385,364

387,951

-0.7%

Hang Seng Index Futures

127,269

131,475

-3.2%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

90,620

99,400

-8.8%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

110,892

109,954

0.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

11,800

13,960

-15.5%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

20

13

53.8%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,577

998

58.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

10,033

7,059

42.1%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

38

15

153.3%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

18

25

-28.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

51

44

15.9%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

12

6

100.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

2

100.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

1

1

0.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

13

2

550.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

107

-100.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

12

3

300.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

1

0.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

5

4

25.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

7,681

6,494

18.3%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

60

63

-4.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

116

16

625.0%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

36

2

1700.0%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

8,485

8,868

-4.3%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,209

4,763

30.4%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures *

8,210

6,406

28.2%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

6

2

200.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

1

0

-

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

910

1,725

-47.2%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

6

-100.0%

USD Gold Futures

29

7

314.3%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

2

5

-60.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

4

10

-60.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

325

493

-34.1%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

283

344

-17.7%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

635

393

61.6%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

621,359

645,992

-3.8%

Hang Seng Index Options

23,316

22,772

2.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

10,635

12,195

-12.8%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

7,002

7,617

-8.1%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

31,705

34,514

-8.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,016

1,549

-34.4%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,301

1,413

-7.9%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

876

541

61.9%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

1

0

-

Stock Options

545,480

565,353

-3.5%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

26

37

-29.7%

Total Futures and Options

1,006,723

1,033,942

-2.6%

*  Trading commenced on 26 April 2021

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

May 2021

Apr 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,157,782

2,029,480

6.32%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

123,030

121,246

1.47%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

276

238

15.97%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.90

61.61


77.06

61.94


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

May 2021

Apr 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

523,416

522,639

0.1%

– Stock Futures

38,576

39,447

-2.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

26,064

26,688

-2.3%

– INR Currency Futures

622

588

5.8%

– Gold Futures

107

88

21.6%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

15

126

-88.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,010

670

50.7%

– Equity Index Options

1,629,546

1,611,144

1.1%

– Stock Options

10,973,915

10,966,082

0.1%

– RMB Currency Options

2,754

2,502

10.1%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

May 2021

YTD

May 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

39

55

-29.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

197,107

115,864

70.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

276,823

199,380

38.8%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,627,952

1,821,996

44.2%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

183,919

25,534

620.3%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

415,974

138,618

200.1%

Derivatives Market

May 2021

YTD

May 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

418,200

505,800

-17.3%

– Stock Futures

11,729

4,263

175.1%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

3

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,403

7,177

17.1%

– INR Currency Futures

1,081

734

47.3%

– Gold Futures

12

648

-98.1%

– Silver Futures

1

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

7

428

-98.4%

– London Metal Mini Futures

898

514

74.7%

– Equity Index Options

97,022

167,084

-41.9%

– Stock Options

720,794

496,476

45.2%

– RMB Currency Options

28

47

-40.4%

Clearing & Settlement

May 2021

YTD

May 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,626,061

1,820,365

44.26%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

136,653

109,272

25.06%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

329

270

21.85%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 May 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

2

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

3

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

4

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

5

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

6

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

7

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

8

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

9

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

10

2021/04/08

281,396,756,199

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Stock Futures

36,944

2021/03/09

61,238

2021/03/22