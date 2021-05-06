 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/05/2021

HIGHLIGHTS 

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $53.4 trillion at the end of April 2021, an increase of 53 per cent from $35.0 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in April 2021 was $155.7 billion, an increase of 55 per cent from $100.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first four months of 2021 was $208.1 billion, an increase of 79 per cent when compared with $116.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first four months of 2021 was $13.8 billion, an increase of 77 per cent when compared with $7.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first four months of 2021 was $11.0 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $9.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first four months of 2021 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 10 per cent when compared with $5.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first four months of 2021 was $0.38 billion, an increase of 52 per cent when compared with $0.25 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first four months of 2021 was $155.1 billion, an increase of 752 per cent when compared with $18.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first four months of 2021 was $346.8 billion, an increase of 197 per cent when compared with $116.9 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first four months of 2021 was 1,321,037 contracts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 1,218,811 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first four months of 2021 was 764,622 contracts, an increase of 52 per cent when compared with the 502,171 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first four months of 2021 was 12,540 contracts, an increase of 178 per cent when compared with the 4,512 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 26 and 27 April 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 19,740 contracts and 21,326 contracts respectively.
  • On 27 April 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 8,606 contracts.
  • On 30 April 2021, the open interest of MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 12,737 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Apr 2021

Apr 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,552

2,477

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

53,353.8

35,024.5

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

3

8

154

No. of listed securities

18,387

15,131

17,041

No. of equity warrants

1

3

1

No. of derivatives warrants

8,777

5,702

7,507

No. of inline warrants

336

857

507

No. of CBBCs

4,887

4,523

4,739

No. of unit trusts

162

144

159

No. of debt securities

1,656

1,408

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Apr 2021

Mar 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,958,963

4,564,574

-35.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

155,735

198,460

-21.5%

No. of trading days

19

23

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Apr 2021

($Mil)

Mar 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,465,962.25

(83.3%)

3,751,197.34

(82.2%)

-34.3%

Derivative warrants

211,818.73

(7.2%)

351,664.59

(7.7%)

-39.8%

CBBCs

160,368.63

(5.4%)

261,158.40

(5.7%)

-38.6%

Inline warrants

258.70

(0.0%)

416.57

(0.0%)

-37.9%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

113,240.21

(3.8%)

190,248.00

(4.2%)

-40.5%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for April 2021 was $35,968 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Apr 2021

Apr 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

292

282

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

177

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

867

799

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.8%

75.8%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

89.1%

81.2%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Apr 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

43,308.87

1.4%

25.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

135.18

-1.3%

73.7%

Hang Seng Index

28,724.88

1.2%

16.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10,825.25

-1.3%

7.8%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4,058.39

-1.1%

5.0%

CES China 120 Index ^

8,389.34

-0.6%

25.2%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

9,284.18

-0.7%

27.8%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Apr 2021

Mar 2021

% Change

Total Futures

387,951

491,049

-21.0%

Hang Seng Index Futures

131,475

162,173

-18.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

99,400

132,659

-25.1%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

109,954

132,099

-16.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

13,960

20,424

-31.6%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

13

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

998

1,897

-47.4%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

7,059

8,524

-17.2%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

15

71

-78.9%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

25

10

150.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

44

649

-93.2%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

6

7

-14.3%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

3

-100.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

42

-95.2%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

1

4

-75.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

52

-96.2%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

107

931

-88.5%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

15

-80.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

4

4

0.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,494

6,784

-4.3%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

63

125

-49.6%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

16

150

-89.3%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

58

-96.6%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

8,868

14,512

-38.9%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

4,763

7,541

-36.8%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures *

6,406

-

-

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

2

1

100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

0

3

-100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,725

1,102

56.5%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

6

11

-45.5%

USD Gold Futures

7

9

-22.2%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

5

0

-

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

10

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

493

529

-6.8%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

344

303

13.5%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

393

356

10.4%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

645,992

863,211

-25.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

22,772

26,194

-13.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

12,195

12,988

-6.1%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

7,617

7,620

0.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

34,514

35,122

-1.7%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,549

1,520

1.9%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,413

1,665

-15.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

541

813

-33.5%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options #

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options #

0

0

-

Stock Options

565,353

777,262

-27.3%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

37

27

37.0%

Total Futures and Options

1,033,942

1,354,260

-23.7%

*  Trading commenced on 26 April 2021
# Trading commenced on 15 March 2021

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Apr 2021

Mar 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,029,480

2,755,425

-26.35%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

121,246

141,960

-14.59%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

238

318

-25.16%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.88

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


77.06

61.94


76.86

61.70


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Apr 2021

Mar 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

522,639

509,569

2.6%

– Stock Futures

39,447

38,583

2.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

26,688

25,906

3.0%

– INR Currency Futures

588

591

-0.5%

– Gold Futures

88

85

3.5%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

126

202

-37.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

670

690

-2.9%

– Equity Index Options

1,611,144

1,577,066

2.2%

– Stock Options

10,966,082

10,890,603

0.7%

– RMB Currency Options

2,502

2,254

11.0%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Apr 2021

YTD

Apr 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

35

47

-25.5%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

208,097

116,148

79.2%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

281,635

198,817

41.7%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,745,214

1,830,348

50.0%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

155,123

18,187

752.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

346,763

116,910

196.6%

Derivatives Market

Apr 2021

YTD

Apr 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

432,683

525,190

-17.6%

– Stock Futures

12,540

4,512

177.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

3

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

6,898

7,385

-6.6%

– INR Currency Futures

1,123

821

36.8%

– Gold Futures

8

803

-99.0%

– Silver Futures

1

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

8

450

-98.2%

– London Metal Mini Futures

811

490

65.5%

– Equity Index Options

102,315

176,935

-42.2%

– Stock Options

764,622

502,171

52.3%

– RMB Currency Options

28

50

-44.0%

Clearing & Settlement

Apr 2021

YTD

Apr 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,743,131

1,828,552

50.02%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

140,102

110,558

26.72%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

342

272

25.74%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 April 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

2

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

3

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

4

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

5

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

6

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

7

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

8

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

9

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

10

2021/04/08

281,396,756,199

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Stock Futures

36,944

2021/03/09

61,238

2021/03/22