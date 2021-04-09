 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 09/04/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market
  • Market capitalisation was $52.1 trillion at the end of March 2021, an increase of 59 per cent from $32.8 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in March 2021 was $198.5 billion, an increase of 40 per cent from $141.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first three months of 2021 was $224.4 billion, an increase of 86 per cent when compared with $120.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first three months of 2021 was $14.6 billion, an increase of 83 per cent when compared with $8.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first three months of 2021 was $11.8 billion, an increase of 24 per cent when compared with $9.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first three months of 2021 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 13 per cent when compared with $6.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first three months of 2021 was $0.38 billion, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with $0.24 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first three months of 2021 was $132.8 billion, an increase of 822 per cent when compared with $14.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first three months of 2021 was $259.1 billion, an increase of 172 per cent when compared with $95.1 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first three months of 2021 was 1,410,460 contracts, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with the 1,298,207 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first three months of 2021 was 826,689 contracts, an increase of 54 per cent when compared with the 537,310 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first three months of 2021 was 13,683 contracts, an increase of 172 per cent when compared with the 5,022 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 25 and 29 March 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 19,723 contracts and 17,678 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 March 2021, the turnover and open interest of MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 7,563 contracts and 10,482 contracts respectively.
  • On 18 March 2021, the turnover of MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 21,200 contracts.
  • On 9 and 22 March 2021, the turnover and open interest of Stock Futures reached a record high of 36,944 contracts and 61,238 contracts respectively.
  • On 29 March 2021, the open interest of Stock Options reached a record high of 15,625,280 contracts.

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,553

2,473

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

52,062.2

32,801.9

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

11

15

154

No. of listed securities

18,114

14,678

17,041

No. of equity warrants

1

3

1

No. of derivatives warrants

8,621

5,747

7,507

No. of inline warrants

394

860

507

No. of CBBCs

4,729

4,013

4,739

No. of unit trusts

162

144

159

No. of debt securities

1,638

1,421

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board


Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2021

Feb 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

4,564,574

4,210,042

8.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

198,460

233,891

-15.1%

No. of trading days

23

18

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included


Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2021

($Mil)

Feb 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

3,751,197.34

(82.2%)

3,523,515.55

(83.7%)

6.5%

 

Derivative warrants

351,664.59

(7.7%)

273,615.50

(6.5%)

28.5%

 

CBBCs

261,158.40

(5.7%)

220,161.75

(5.2%)

18.6%

 

Inline warrants

416.57

(0.0%)

189.37

(0.0%)

120.0%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

190,248.00

(4.2%)

185,260.29

(4.4%)

2.7%

 

( ) % of market total Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2021 was $51,955 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2021

Mar 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

292

283

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

177

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

864

799

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.9%

75.5%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.7%

81.2%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Mar 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

42690.93

-4.7%

31.7%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

136.91

-19.0%

74.1%

Hang Seng Index

28378.35

-2.1%

20.2%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10972.04

-2.4%

14.4%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4102.08

0.7%

14.2%

CES China 120 Index ^

8439.08

-4.5%

32.9%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

9348.60

-3.1%

35.4%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Mar 2021

Feb 2021

% Change

Total Futures

491,049

463,002

6.1%

Hang Seng Index Futures

162,173

165,416

-2.0%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

132,659

115,873

14.5%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

132,099

127,593

3.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

20,424

16,343

25.0%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

0

150

-100.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,897

2,443

-22.3%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

8,524

6,582

29.5%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

71

52

36.5%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

10

2

400.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

649

86

654.7%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7

9

-22.2%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

3

0.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

42

6

600.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

4

12

-66.7%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

52

34

52.9%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

931

4

23175.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

15

0

-

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

4

2

100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,784

6,867

-1.2%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

125

145

-13.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

150

148

1.4%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

58

18

222.2%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

14,512

13,504

7.5%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

7,541

6,239

20.9%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

1

3

-66.7%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

1

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

3

1

200.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,102

1,132

-2.7%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

11

13

-15.4%

USD Gold Futures

9

3

200.0%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

0

0

-

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

529

69

666.7%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

303

15

1920.0%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

356

229

55.5%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

863,211

905,059

-4.6%

Hang Seng Index Options

26,194

34,808

-24.7%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

12,988

12,631

2.8%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

7,620

6,886

10.7%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

35,122

37,291

-5.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,520

1,480

2.7%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,665

1,624

2.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

813

342

137.7%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options *

0

-

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options *

0

-

-

Stock Options

777,262

809,980

-4.0%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

27

17

58.8%

Total Futures and Options

1,354,260

1,368,061

-1.0%

*  Trading commenced on 15 March 2021

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Mar 2021

Feb 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,755,425

3,081,793

-10.59%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

141,960

154,061

-7.85%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

318

421

-24.47%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.88

99.91

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.86

61.70


76.88

60.11


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Mar 2021

Feb 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

509,569

549,346

-7.2%

– Stock Futures

38,583

40,376

-4.4%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

15

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

25,906

27,340

-5.2%

– INR Currency Futures

591

781

-24.3%

– Gold Futures

85

46

84.8%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

202

349

-42.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

690

51

1252.9%

– Equity Index Options

1,577,066

2,060,951

-23.5%

– Stock Options

10,890,603

11,801,488

-7.7%

– RMB Currency Options

2,254

2,709

-16.8%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Mar 2021

YTD

Mar 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

32

39

-17.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

224,406

120,944

85.5%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

286,839

203,370

41.0%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,967,809

1,864,917

59.1%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

132,753

14,436

819.6%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

259,078

95,118

172.4%

Derivatives Market

Mar 2021

YTD

Mar 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

452,317

556,993

-18.8%

– Stock Futures

13,683

5,022

172.5%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

3

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,036

8,401

-16.2%

– INR Currency Futures

934

934

0.0%

– Gold Futures

8

1,046

-99.2%

– Silver Futures

0

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

7

475

-98.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

681

608

12.0%

– Equity Index Options

109,078

187,356

-41.8%

– Stock Options

826,689

537,310

53.9%

– RMB Currency Options

26

59

-55.9%

Clearing & Settlement

Mar 2021

YTD

Mar 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,965,415

1,862,885

59.18%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

146,073

112,469

29.88%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

375

277

35.38%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 March 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

2

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

3

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

4

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

5

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

6

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

7

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

8

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

9

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

10

2021/01/26

279,859,139,070

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Stock Futures

36,944

2021/03/09

61,238

2021/03/22