HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 07/01/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $47.5 trillion at the end of December 2020, an increase of 24 per cent from $38.2 trillion at the end of December 2019.
  • On 31 December 2020, Market capitalisation reached a record high of $47.5 trillion.
  • The Hang Seng Index ended 2020 at 27,231.13, representing a year-on-year decrease of 3 per cent.
  • The average daily turnover in December 2020 was $140.8 billion, an increase of 86 per cent from $75.8 billion in December 2019.
  • The average daily turnover in 2020 was $129.5 billion, an increase of 49 per cent when compared with $87.2 billion in 2019.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs in 2020 was $9.4 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $8.1 billion in 2019.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs in 2020 was $4.9 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $4.4 billion in 2019.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products in 2020 was $1.5 billion, an increase of 150 per cent when compared with $0.6 billion in 2019.
  • Funds raised through IPOs in 2020 was $397.5 billion, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $314.2 billion in 2019.
  • Total funds raised in 2020 was $743.7 billion, an increase of 64 per cent when compared with $454.2 billion in 2019.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options in 2020 was 1,133,435 contracts, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with 1,068,641 contracts in 2019.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options in 2020 was 526,191 contracts, an increase of 19 per cent when compared with 442,333 contracts in 2019.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures in 2020 was 4,585 contracts, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with 3,729 contracts in 2019.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,538

2,449

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

47,523.0

38,165.0

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

22

25

183

No. of listed securities

17,041

12,795

12,795

No. of equity warrants

1

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

7,507

4,571

4,571

No. of inline warrants

507

922

922

No. of CBBCs

4,739

3,298

3,298

No. of unit trusts

159

148

148

No. of debt securities

1,574

1,388

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Dec 2020

Nov 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,098,678

3,387,017

-8.5%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

140,849

161,287

-12.7%

No. of trading days

22

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Dec 2020

($Mil)

Nov 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,661,635.05
(85.9%)

2,838,836.46
(83.8%)

-6.2%

Derivative warrants

158,449.12

(5.1%)

213,024.65
(6.3%)

-25.6%

CBBCs

144,735.81

(4.7%)

187,212.16

(5.5%)

-22.7%

Inline warrants

107.20

(0.0%)

98.97

(0.0%)

8.3%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

126,993.34
(4.1%)

138,555.08
(4.1%)

-8.3%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for December 2020 was $45,708 million (1.5% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

291

284

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

173

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

852

784

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

80.1%

73.2%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

89.3%

82.6%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Dec 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

41899.21

1.4%

12.9%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

133.80

10.3%

68.4%

Hang Seng Index

27231.13

3.4%

-3.4%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10738.40

1.8%

-3.8%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3799.56

1.4%

-16.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

8458.78

3.7%

18.1%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

9185.80

2.8%

15.1%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Dec 2020

Nov 2020

% Change

Total Futures

329,720

420,114

-21.5%

Hang Seng Index Futures

114,911

144,688

-20.6%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

70,391

92,735

-24.1%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

107,194

141,396

-24.2%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

10,781

14,407

-25.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

117

94

24.5%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,315

1,871

-29.7%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures *

1,932

1,102

75.3%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

53

123

-56.9%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

341

34

902.9%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

82

463

-82.3%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

226

10

2160.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

13

4

225.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

607

0

-

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

489

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

96

0

-

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

21

49

-57.1%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,941

8,392

-17.3%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

52

131

-60.3%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

387

278

39.2%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

393

85

362.4%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

4,861

5,571

-12.7%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

7,356

7,922

-7.1%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

4

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

3

5

-40.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

379

398

-4.8%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

5

15

-66.7%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

11

1

1000.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

63

182

-65.4%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

81

63

28.6%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

145

135

7.4%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

449

730

-38.5%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

23

13

76.9%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

663,875

695,609

-4.6%

Hang Seng Index Options

23,844

34,302

-30.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

8,224

11,594

-29.1%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

5,400

4,756

13.5%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

59,910

77,542

-22.7%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,535

2,346

-34.6%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,680

1,755

52.7%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

562,259

563,301

-0.2%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

23

14

64.3%

Total Futures and Options

993,595

1,115,724

-10.9%

*  Trading commenced on 23 November 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Dec 2020

Nov 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,027,210

2,230,143

-9.10%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

131,144

124,849

5.04%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

301

300

0.33%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.84

60.92


76.49

59.77


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Dec 2020

Nov 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

566,431

665,686

-14.9%

– Stock Futures

22,965

17,995

27.6%

– Interest Rates Futures

15

60

-75.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

28,375

27,696

2.5%

– INR Currency Futures

237

219

8.2%

– Gold Futures

68

12

466.7%

– Silver Futures

0

100

-100.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,174

1,465

-19.9%

– London Metal Mini Futures

132

947

-86.1%

– Equity Index Options

1,697,059

2,662,499

-36.3%

– Stock Options

8,942,852

10,640,435

-16.0%

– RMB Currency Options

2,483

3,269

-24.0%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Dec 2020

YTD

Dec 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

154

183

-15.8%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

129,476

87,155

48.6%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

220,627

244,705

-9.8%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,962,253

1,452,874

35.1%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

397,529

314,241

26.5%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

743,654

454,247

63.7%

Derivatives Market

Dec 2020

YTD

Dec 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

448,629

456,071

-1.6%

– Stock Futures

4,585

3,729

23.0%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

1

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,117

8,042

-11.5%

– INR Currency Futures

680

278

144.6%

– Gold Futures

276

2,330

-88.2%

– Silver Futures

9

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

390

227

71.8%

– London Metal Mini Futures

751

120

525.8%

– Equity Index Options

144,773

155,680

-7.0%

– Stock Options

526,191

442,333

19.0%

– RMB Currency Options

36

63

-42.9%

Clearing & Settlement

Dec 2020

YTD

Dec 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,960,674

1,452,148

35.02%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

114,642

94,758

20.98%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

279

232

20.26%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 December 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2020/11/11

267,929,184,159

4

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

5

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

6

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

7

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

8

2020/11/30

243,333,478,824

9

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

10

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/12/31

47,523,019,194,290

2

2020/12/30

47,213,186,180,249

3

2020/12/17

46,981,911,712,514

4

2020/12/18

46,935,774,138,745

5

2020/12/23

46,847,941,573,588

6

2020/12/21

46,753,183,154,166

7

2020/11/27

46,633,235,041,702

8

2020/11/09

46,547,556,033,957

9

2020/11/24

46,510,714,200,048

10

2020/11/26

46,461,813,607,985

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28