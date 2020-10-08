 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 08/10/2020

Highlights

Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $41.6 trillion at the end of September 2020, an increase of 36 per cent from $30.6 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in September 2020 was $122.7 billion, an increase of 62 per cent from $75.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first nine months of 2020 was $125.7 billion, an increase of 39 per cent when compared with $90.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first nine months of 2020 was $9.8 billion, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with $8.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first nine months of 2020 was $5.1 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $4.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first nine months of 2020 was $211.4 billion, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with $133.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first nine months of 2020 was $473.8 billion, an increase of 101 per cent when compared with $236.1 billion for the same period last year.

 

Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first nine months of 2020 was 1,167,216 contracts, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with the 1,113,029 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first nine months of 2020 was 522,834 contracts, an increase of 13 per cent when compared with the 463,975 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first nine months of 2020 was 4,519 contracts, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with the 4,075 contracts for the same period last year.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Sep 2020

Sep 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,518

2,395

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

41,638.1

30,642.7

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

13

7

183

No. of listed securities

17,006

13,307

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

7,135

5,295

4,571

No. of inline warrants

717

412

922

No. of CBBCs

4,940

3,684

3,298

No. of unit trusts

158

153

148

No. of debt securities

1,518

1,347

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Sep 2020

Aug 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,698,528

2,838,335

-4.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

122,660

135,159

-9.2%

No. of trading days

22

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Sep 2020

($Mil)

Aug 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,095,610.93

(77.7%)

2,253,262.97

(79.4%)

-7.0%

 

Derivative warrants

242,848.12

(9.0%)

243,812.39

(8.6%)

-0.4%

 

CBBCs

222,972.91

(8.3%)

209,586.59

(7.4%)

6.4%

 

Inline warrants

74.65

(0.0%)

84.51

(0.0%)

-11.7%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

131,739.17

(4.9%)

126,660.64

(4.5%)

4.0%

 

( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for September 2020 was $28,937 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Sep 2020

Sep 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

287

275

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

177

174

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

832

752

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

80.4%

68.3%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

85.3%

76.7%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Sep 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

37637.19

-5.1%

11.6%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

104.27

-5.2%

15.2%

Hang Seng Index

23459.05

-6.8%

-10.1%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

9397.37

-5.9%

-7.9%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3589.83

-9.7%

-13.5%

CES China 120 Index ^

7474.31

-4.6%

12.1%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7927.56

-5.5%

10.2%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Sep 2020

Aug 2020

% Change

Total Futures

427,162

428,092

-0.2%

Hang Seng Index Futures

151,504

156,360

-3.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

105,060

107,576

-2.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

134,263

129,652

3.6%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

15,382

18,370

-16.3%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

50

414

-87.9%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

561

815

-31.2%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

460

162

184.0%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

396

7

5557.1%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

2

0.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

10

-100.0%

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

28

3

833.3%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

5

7

-28.6%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

29

15

93.3%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

27

16

68.8%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures *

21

-

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

3,409

357

854.9%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures *

7

-

-

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,010

7

14328.6%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

138

53

160.4%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

4,462

5,349

-16.6%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

7,688

6,980

10.1%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

1

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

4

2

100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,073

618

73.6%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

37

29

27.6%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

6

7

-14.3%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

397

478

-16.9%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

125

114

9.6%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

458

361

26.9%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

547

300

82.3%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

35

24

45.8%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

592,187

601,343

-1.5%

Hang Seng Index Options

35,040

34,892

0.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,398

13,767

-2.7%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

6,025

4,429

36.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

68,523

56,982

20.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,946

1,800

63.7%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,843

1,158

59.2%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

464,386

488,282

-4.9%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

26

33

-21.2%

Total Futures and Options

1,019,349

1,029,435

-1.0%

#  Trading commenced on 3 August 2020
^  Trading commenced on 17 August 2020
*  Trading commenced on 28 September 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Sep 2020

Aug 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,873,089

2,105,862

-11.05%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

112,929

111,504

1.28%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

262

269

-2.60%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.97

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.11

58.26


76.34

57.70


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Sep 2020

Aug 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

673,030

610,088

10.3%

– Stock Futures

16,485

21,335

-22.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

67

111

-39.6%

– RMB Currency Futures

25,968

24,292

6.9%

– INR Currency Futures

540

287

88.2%

– Gold Futures

66

142

-53.5%

– Silver Futures

104

112

-7.1%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,690

2,183

-22.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

2,011

757

165.7%

– Equity Index Options

2,588,566

2,939,286

-11.9%

– Stock Options

8,718,073

10,476,787

-16.8%

– RMB Currency Options

3,046

3,726

-18.3%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Sep 2020

YTD

Sep 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

104

108

-3.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

125,716

90,538

38.9%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

219,831

264,810

-17.0%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,935,162

1,513,976

27.8%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

211,356

133,863

57.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

473,760

236,053

100.7%

Derivatives Market

Sep 2020

YTD

Sep 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

476,533

474,696

0.4%

– Stock Futures

4,519

4,075

10.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

2

1

100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,032

8,726

-19.4%

– INR Currency Futures

763

-

-

– Gold Futures

362

2,277

-84.1%

– Silver Futures

12

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

442

273

61.9%

– London Metal Mini Futures

674

90

648.9%

– Equity Index Options

154,008

158,845

-3.0%

– Stock Options

522,834

463,975

12.7%

– RMB Currency Options

41

72

-43.1%

Clearing & Settlement

Sep 2020

YTD

Sep 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,933,520

1,513,226

27.77%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

112,032

96,126

16.55%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

281

239

17.57%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 September 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

7

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

8

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

9

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

10

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/09/02

43,368,353,685,675

2

2020/08/27

43,170,917,158,280

3

2020/08/26

43,120,635,344,343

4

2020/08/28

43,109,852,375,228

5

2020/09/01

43,017,466,863,903

6

2020/09/03

42,916,188,926,948

7

2020/08/24

42,903,015,371,896

8

2020/08/25

42,832,944,575,089

9

2020/09/16

42,757,887,383,259

10

2020/08/31

42,746,788,800,887

 

 Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27