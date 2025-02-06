HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights

- Securities Market

Market capitalisation was $35.4 trillion at the end of January 2025, an increase of 26 per cent from $28.1 trillion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover in January 2025 was $143.8 billion, an increase of 49 per cent from $96.7 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of CBBCs in January 2025 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $6.4 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of ETFs in January 2025 was $21.2 billion, an increase of 94 per cent when compared with $10.9 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily turnover of L&I Products in January 2025 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with $2.5 billion for the same period last year.

There were 8 newly listed companies in January 2025, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with 5 for the same period last year.

Funds raised through IPOs# in January 2025 was $5.7 billion, an increase of 159 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

The average daily volume of futures and options in January 2025 was 1,452,108 contracts.

The average daily volume of Stock Options in January 2025 was 759,565 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with 649,510 contracts for the same period last year.

The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures in January 2025 was 115,142 contracts, an increase of 49 per cent when compared with 77,417 contracts for the same period last year.

# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Jan 2025 Jan 2024 End 2024 No. of listed companies 2,633 2,610 2,631 Total market capitalisation ($Bil.) 35,350.8 28,142.5 35,319.5 No. of newly listed companies * 8 5 71 No. of listed securities 13,181 13,197 13,248 No. of SPAC shares 4 5 4 No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants) 2 2 2 No. of SPAC warrants 4 5 4 No. of derivatives warrants 4,692 4,967 4,669 No. of inline warrants - - - No. of CBBCs 4,147 3,792 4,219 No. of unit trusts 207 188 206 No. of debt securities 1,492 1,628 1,513

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Jan 2025 Jan 2024 2024 Derivatives warrants 387 773 6,836 CBBCs 1,688 2,639 24,808 Unit trusts 1 2 36 Debt securities 26 27 348

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

Jan 2025 Dec 2024 % Change Monthly turnover ($Mil.) * 2,732,934 2,839,152 -3.7% Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) * 143,839 141,958 1.3% No. of trading days 19 20 -

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

Stock Connect Summary

Jan 2025 Dec 2024 % Change Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks) 168,638 190,552 -11.5% Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks) 61,812 66,076 -6.5% No. of Northbound trading days 18 20 - No. of Southbound trading days 18 20 -

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Jan 2025 ($Mil) Dec 2024 ($Mil) % Change Equities 2,048,812.65 (75.0%) 2,176,906.89 (76.7%) -5.9% Derivative warrants 84,392.27 (3.1%) 94,273.49 (3.3%) -10.5% CBBCs 134,421.15 (4.9%) 125,390.48 (4.4%) 7.2% Unit Trusts (include ETFs) 457,120.32 (16.7%) 434,487.45 (15.3%) 5.2%

Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Jan 2025 ($Mil) Dec 2024 ($Mil) % Change Equities 107,832.24 108,845.34 -0.9% Derivative warrants 4,441.70 4,713.67 -5.8% CBBCs 7,074.80 6,269.52 12.8% Unit trusts (include ETFs) 24,058.96 21,724.37 10.7% Others 430.95 404.68 6.5% Total 143,838.65 141,957.60 1.3%

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2025 was $23,838 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Jan 2025 Jan 2024 End 2024 No. of H shares 368 339 364 No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises 1,116 1,110 1,114 Market capitalisation (% of market total) 79.9% 76.1% 79.8% Turnover value (% of equity turnover) 91.5% 87.0% 87.7%

Index Performance

Month-end figures

Jan 2025 % Change

over 1 Month % Change

over 12 Months S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index 30205.23 1.3% 34.9% S&P/HKEX GEM Index 17.45 -5.3% 0.0% Hang Seng Index 20225.11 0.8% 30.6% Hang Seng China Enterprises Index 7382.13 1.3% 42.1% Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index* 3603.82 -4.7% 12.8% CES China 120 Index ^ 5950.40 -1.6% 29.3% CES China HK Mainland Index + 5717.62 2.1% 40.6%

* - tracks Red chips

^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

Derivatives Market Turnover

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)* Jan 2025 Dec 2024 % Change Total Futures 588,439 591,971 -0.6% Hang Seng Index Futures 113,012 107,197 5.4% Mini Hang Seng Index Futures 75,329 72,879 3.4% HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures 149,177 143,256 4.1% Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures 8,051 8,230 -2.2% HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures 0 0 - HSI Dividend Point Index Futures 21 0 - HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures 187 25 648.0% HSI Volatility Index Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng TECH Index Futures 101,156 98,983 2.2% MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures 206 1,402 -85.3% MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures 10,869 11,603 -6.3% MSCI China (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 70 1,360 -94.9% MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 18 489 -96.3% MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 1 3 -66.7% MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 22 279 -92.1% MSCI India (USD) Index Futures 4,850 4,356 11.3% MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 23 72 -68.1% MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 2 1,012 -99.8% MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 5 -100.0% MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 5 187 -97.3% MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures 0 75 -100.0% MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 6 1 500.0% MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures 3,929 3,452 13.8% MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures 11 5 120.0% MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 30 114 -73.7% MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 7 1,519 -99.5% MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures 0 0 - CES China 120 Index Futures 0 0 - Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures 0 0 - Stock Futures 6,291 5,780 8.8% 3-Month HIBOR Futures 0 1 -100.0% 1-Month HIBOR Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures 114,136 127,154 -10.2% RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures 1,006 1,479 -32.0% RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures 0 0 - RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures 0 3 -100.0% INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures 24 1,050 -97.7% INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures 0 0 - USD Gold Futures 0 0 - CNH Gold Futures 0 0 - USD Silver Futures 0 0 - CNH Silver Futures 0 0 - Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts 0 0 - Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts 0 0 - CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Zinc Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Copper Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Lead Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Nickel Mini Futures 0 0 - CNH London Tin Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Aluminium Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Zinc Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Copper Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Lead Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Nickel Mini Futures 0 0 - USD London Tin Mini Futures 0 0 - Total Options 863,669 724,620 19.2% Hang Seng Index Options 15,184 11,837 28.3% Mini Hang Seng Index Options 12,315 10,692 15.2% Weekly Hang Seng Index Options 13,806 11,802 17.0% Flexible Hang Seng Index Options 0 0 - Hang Seng Index Futures Options 4,889 3,984 22.7% Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 16,254 18,567 -12.5% Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 2,305 2,393 -3.7% Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 1,856 1,651 12.4% Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options 0 0 - Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options 32,783 32,191 1.8% Hang Seng TECH Index Options 2,171 1,226 77.1% Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options 481 413 16.5% Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options 2,056 1,462 40.6% MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options 0 0 - Stock Options 759,565 628,388 20.9% RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options 4 14 -71.4% Total Futures and Options 1,452,108 1,316,591 10.3%

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market) Jan 2025 Dec 2024 % Change Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS 2,275,451 2,334,875 -2.55% Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS 96,779 89,321 8.35% Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS 135 123 9.76% Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2) 99.95 99.93 N/A Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil) 241,817.70 243,207.25 -0.57% Shares deposited in the CCASS depository – % of total issued shares – % of the total market capitalisation 75.00 63.82 75.05 63.77 N/A N/A DCASS Statistics (derivatives market) Jan 2025 Dec 2024 % Change Month-end Open Interest (contracts) – Equity Index Futures 633,221 648,287 -2.3% – Stock Futures 26,847 24,693 8.7% – Interest Rates Futures 100 100 0.0% – RMB Currency Futures 35,815 37,537 -4.6% – INR Currency Futures 10 153 -93.5% – Gold Futures 0 0 - – Silver Futures 0 0 - – Iron Ore Futures 0 0 - – London Metal Mini Futures 0 0 - – Equity Index Options 1,239,462 1,139,868 8.7% – Stock Options 12,066,383 10,935,536 10.3% – RMB Currency Options 403 371 8.6%

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market Jan 2025 YTD Jan 2024 YTD % Change No. of newly listed companies # 8 5 60.0% Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^ 143,839 96,670 48.8% Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares) 232,006 222,236 4.4% Average no. of trades per trading day 2,275,365 1,877,768 21.2% Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)* 5,731 2,177 163.3% Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)** 11,716 16,966 -30.9% Derivatives Market Jan 2025 YTD Jan 2024 YTD % Change Average daily volume (contracts) – Equity Index Futures 466,982 646,833 -27.8% – Stock Futures 6,291 7,998 -21.3% – Interest Rates Futures 0 1 -100.0% – RMB Currency Futures 115,142 77,417 48.7% – INR Currency Futures 24 1,497 -98.4% – Gold Futures 0 0 - – Silver Futures 0 0 - – Iron Ore Futures 0 0 - – London Metal Mini Futures 0 0 - – Equity Index Options 104,100 162,032 -35.8% – Stock Options 759,565 649,510 16.9% – RMB Currency Options 4 3 33.3% Clearing & Settlement Jan 2025 YTD Jan 2024 YTD % Change Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS 2,275,451 1,878,867 21.11% Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS 96,779 88,685 9.13% Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS 135 134 0.75%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included

* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

** Provisional figures only

Historical Records

up to 31 Jan 2025

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank Date Close 1 2018/01/26 33154.12 2 2018/01/29 32966.89 3 2018/01/24 32958.69 4 2018/01/23 32930.70 5 2018/01/31 32887.27 6 2018/01/25 32654.45 7 2018/02/01 32642.09 8 2018/01/30 32607.29 9 2018/02/02 32601.78 10 2018/01/22 32393.41

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank Date Turnover ($) 1 2024/10/08 620,652,311,319 2 2024/09/30 505,919,660,550 3 2024/09/27 445,803,810,579 4 2024/10/02 434,202,623,180 5 2024/10/09 427,128,350,282 6 2021/07/27 361,238,455,648 7 2021/02/24 354,330,826,815 8 2024/10/10 325,453,707,810 9 2021/02/26 321,313,602,377 10 2024/10/03 310,525,253,810

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank Date Market Capitalisation ($) 1 2021/02/17 58,672,185,510,043 2 2021/02/16 57,829,770,591,111 3 2021/02/19 57,502,986,918,920 4 2021/02/18 57,470,114,718,778 5 2021/02/11 56,844,960,338,845 6 2021/02/10 56,495,679,850,172 7 2021/02/22 56,276,247,080,503 8 2021/02/23 56,194,869,034,753 9 2021/02/09 55,171,603,385,082 10 2021/02/25 55,137,617,193,968

