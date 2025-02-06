HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $35.4 trillion at the end of January 2025, an increase of 26 per cent from $28.1 trillion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover in January 2025 was $143.8 billion, an increase of 49 per cent from $96.7 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs in January 2025 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $6.4 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs in January 2025 was $21.2 billion, an increase of 94 per cent when compared with $10.9 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of L&I Products in January 2025 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with $2.5 billion for the same period last year.
- There were 8 newly listed companies in January 2025, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with 5 for the same period last year.
- Funds raised through IPOs# in January 2025 was $5.7 billion, an increase of 159 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily volume of futures and options in January 2025 was 1,452,108 contracts.
- The average daily volume of Stock Options in January 2025 was 759,565 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with 649,510 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures in January 2025 was 115,142 contracts, an increase of 49 per cent when compared with 77,417 contracts for the same period last year.
# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2025
|
Jan 2024
|
End 2024
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,633
|
2,610
|
2,631
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
35,350.8
|
28,142.5
|
35,319.5
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
8
|
5
|
71
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,181
|
13,197
|
13,248
|
No. of SPAC shares
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants)
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
No. of SPAC warrants
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
4,692
|
4,967
|
4,669
|
No. of inline warrants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
No. of CBBCs
|
4,147
|
3,792
|
4,219
|
No. of unit trusts
|
207
|
188
|
206
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,492
|
1,628
|
1,513
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2025
|
Jan 2024
|
2024
|
Derivatives warrants
|
387
|
773
|
6,836
|
CBBCs
|
1,688
|
2,639
|
24,808
|
Unit trusts
|
1
|
2
|
36
|
Debt securities
|
26
|
27
|
348
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,732,934
|
2,839,152
|
-3.7%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
143,839
|
141,958
|
1.3%
|
No. of trading days
|
19
|
20
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Stock Connect Summary
|
|
Jan 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)
|
168,638
|
190,552
|
-11.5%
|
Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)
|
61,812
|
66,076
|
-6.5%
|
No. of Northbound trading days
|
18
|
20
|
-
|
No. of Southbound trading days
|
18
|
20
|
-
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2025
($Mil)
|
Dec 2024
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
2,048,812.65
(75.0%)
|
2,176,906.89
(76.7%)
|
-5.9%
|
Derivative warrants
|
84,392.27
(3.1%)
|
94,273.49
(3.3%)
|
-10.5%
|
CBBCs
|
134,421.15
(4.9%)
|
125,390.48
(4.4%)
|
7.2%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
457,120.32
(16.7%)
|
434,487.45
(15.3%)
|
5.2%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2025
($Mil)
|
Dec 2024
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
107,832.24
|
108,845.34
|
-0.9%
|
Derivative warrants
|
4,441.70
|
4,713.67
|
-5.8%
|
CBBCs
|
7,074.80
|
6,269.52
|
12.8%
|
Unit trusts
(include ETFs)
|
24,058.96
|
21,724.37
|
10.7%
|
Others
|
430.95
|
404.68
|
6.5%
|
Total
|
143,838.65
|
141,957.60
|
1.3%
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2025 was $23,838 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2025
|
Jan 2024
|
End 2024
|
No. of H shares
|
368
|
339
|
364
|
No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises
|
1,116
|
1,110
|
1,114
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
79.9%
|
76.1%
|
79.8%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
91.5%
|
87.0%
|
87.7%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2025
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
30205.23
|
1.3%
|
34.9%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
17.45
|
-5.3%
|
0.0%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
20225.11
|
0.8%
|
30.6%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
7382.13
|
1.3%
|
42.1%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
3603.82
|
-4.7%
|
12.8%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
5950.40
|
-1.6%
|
29.3%
|
CES China HK Mainland Index +
|
5717.62
|
2.1%
|
40.6%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*
|
Jan
2025
|
Dec
2024
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
588,439
|
591,971
|
-0.6%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
113,012
|
107,197
|
5.4%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
75,329
|
72,879
|
3.4%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
149,177
|
143,256
|
4.1%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
8,051
|
8,230
|
-2.2%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
21
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
187
|
25
|
648.0%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
101,156
|
98,983
|
2.2%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
206
|
1,402
|
-85.3%
|
MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures
|
10,869
|
11,603
|
-6.3%
|
MSCI China (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
70
|
1,360
|
-94.9%
|
MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
18
|
489
|
-96.3%
|
MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
1
|
3
|
-66.7%
|
MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
22
|
279
|
-92.1%
|
MSCI India (USD) Index Futures
|
4,850
|
4,356
|
11.3%
|
MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
23
|
72
|
-68.1%
|
MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
2
|
1,012
|
-99.8%
|
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
5
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
5
|
187
|
-97.3%
|
MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
75
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
6
|
1
|
500.0%
|
MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures
|
3,929
|
3,452
|
13.8%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures
|
11
|
5
|
120.0%
|
MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
30
|
114
|
-73.7%
|
MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
7
|
1,519
|
-99.5%
|
MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
6,291
|
5,780
|
8.8%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
114,136
|
127,154
|
-10.2%
|
RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures
|
1,006
|
1,479
|
-32.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
24
|
1,050
|
-97.7%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
863,669
|
724,620
|
19.2%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
15,184
|
11,837
|
28.3%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
12,315
|
10,692
|
15.2%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
13,806
|
11,802
|
17.0%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Index Futures Options
|
4,889
|
3,984
|
22.7%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
16,254
|
18,567
|
-12.5%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,305
|
2,393
|
-3.7%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,856
|
1,651
|
12.4%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
|
32,783
|
32,191
|
1.8%
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Options
|
2,171
|
1,226
|
77.1%
|
Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options
|
481
|
413
|
16.5%
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options
|
2,056
|
1,462
|
40.6%
|
MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
759,565
|
628,388
|
20.9%
|
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
|
4
|
14
|
-71.4%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,452,108
|
1,316,591
|
10.3%
* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
Note:
- Number of trading days for Jan 2025 and Dec 2024 are 22 days (with 3 holiday trading days) and 22 days (with 2 holiday trading days) respectively
- For list of holiday trading products, please see link here.
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Jan 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
2,275,451
|
2,334,875
|
-2.55%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS
|
96,779
|
89,321
|
8.35%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS
|
135
|
123
|
9.76%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.95
|
99.93
|
N/A
|
Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil)
|
241,817.70
|
243,207.25
|
-0.57%
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
|
75.00
63.82
|
75.05
63.77
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Jan 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
633,221
|
648,287
|
-2.3%
|
– Stock Futures
|
26,847
|
24,693
|
8.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
100
|
100
|
0.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
35,815
|
37,537
|
-4.6%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
10
|
153
|
-93.5%
|
– Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Equity Index Options
|
1,239,462
|
1,139,868
|
8.7%
|
– Stock Options
|
12,066,383
|
10,935,536
|
10.3%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
403
|
371
|
8.6%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Jan 2025
YTD
|
Jan 2024
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
8
|
5
|
60.0%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
143,839
|
96,670
|
48.8%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
232,006
|
222,236
|
4.4%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
2,275,365
|
1,877,768
|
21.2%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*
|
5,731
|
2,177
|
163.3%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**
|
11,716
|
16,966
|
-30.9%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Jan 2025
YTD
|
Jan 2024
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
466,982
|
646,833
|
-27.8%
|
– Stock Futures
|
6,291
|
7,998
|
-21.3%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
115,142
|
77,417
|
48.7%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
24
|
1,497
|
-98.4%
|
– Gold Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Silver Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
– Equity Index Options
|
104,100
|
162,032
|
-35.8%
|
– Stock Options
|
759,565
|
649,510
|
16.9%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
4
|
3
|
33.3%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Jan 2025
YTD
|
Jan 2024
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
2,275,451
|
1,878,867
|
21.11%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
96,779
|
88,685
|
9.13%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
135
|
134
|
0.75%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 Jan 2025
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2024/10/08
|
620,652,311,319
|
2
|
2024/09/30
|
505,919,660,550
|
3
|
2024/09/27
|
445,803,810,579
|
4
|
2024/10/02
|
434,202,623,180
|
5
|
2024/10/09
|
427,128,350,282
|
6
|
2021/07/27
|
361,238,455,648
|
7
|
2021/02/24
|
354,330,826,815
|
8
|
2024/10/10
|
325,453,707,810
|
9
|
2021/02/26
|
321,313,602,377
|
10
|
2024/10/03
|
310,525,253,810
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2021/02/17
|
58,672,185,510,043
|
2
|
2021/02/16
|
57,829,770,591,111
|
3
|
2021/02/19
|
57,502,986,918,920
|
4
|
2021/02/18
|
57,470,114,718,778
|
5
|
2021/02/11
|
56,844,960,338,845
|
6
|
2021/02/10
|
56,495,679,850,172
|
7
|
2021/02/22
|
56,276,247,080,503
|
8
|
2021/02/23
|
56,194,869,034,753
|
9
|
2021/02/09
|
55,171,603,385,082
|
10
|
2021/02/25
|
55,137,617,193,968
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
2,433,968
|
2024/09/27
|
18,022,363
|
2024/11/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
651,086
|
2023/04/25
|
758,877
|
2022/12/28
|
Hang Seng TECH Index Futures
|
437,435
|
2023/12/22
|
328,335
|
2023/12/22
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
389,483
|
2021/01/11
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
340,150
|
2024/10/09
|
35,820
|
2024/01/23
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
272,575
|
2024/12/12
|
46,711
|
2017/01/04
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
140,628
|
2021/01/11
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options
|
137,469
|
2024/10/09
|
1,230,141
|
2024/11/14
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11