HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/02/2025

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $35.4 trillion at the end of January 2025, an increase of 26 per cent from $28.1 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in January 2025 was $143.8 billion, an increase of 49 per cent from $96.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs in January 2025 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $6.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs in January 2025 was $21.2 billion, an increase of 94 per cent when compared with $10.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of L&I Products in January 2025 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with $2.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • There were 8 newly listed companies in January 2025, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with 5 for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs# in January 2025 was $5.7 billion, an increase of 159 per cent when compared with $2.2 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily volume of futures and options in January 2025 was 1,452,108 contracts.
  • The average daily volume of Stock Options in January 2025 was 759,565 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with 649,510 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily volume of RMB Currency Futures in January 2025 was 115,142 contracts, an increase of 49 per cent when compared with 77,417 contracts for the same period last year.

# Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2025

Jan 2024

End 2024

No. of listed companies

2,633

2,610

2,631

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

35,350.8

28,142.5

35,319.5

No. of newly listed companies *

8

5

71

No. of listed securities

13,181

13,197

13,248

No. of SPAC shares

4

5

4

No. of equity warrants (excluding SPAC warrants)

2

2

2

No. of SPAC warrants

4

5

4

No. of derivatives warrants

4,692

4,967

4,669

No. of inline warrants

-

-

-

No. of CBBCs

4,147

3,792

4,219

No. of unit trusts

207

188

206

No. of debt securities

1,492

1,628

1,513

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Number of Newly Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2025

Jan 2024

2024

Derivatives warrants

387

773

6,836

CBBCs

1,688

2,639

24,808

Unit trusts

1

2

36

Debt securities

26

27

348

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2025

Dec 2024

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,732,934

2,839,152

-3.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

143,839

141,958

1.3%

No. of trading days

19

20

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Stock Connect Summary 

 

Jan 2025

Dec 2024

% Change

Total Northbound average daily turnover by value (RMB Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)

168,638

190,552

-11.5%

Total Southbound average daily turnover by value ($ Mil) (For ETF and Stocks)

61,812

66,076

-6.5%

No. of Northbound trading days

18

20

-

No. of Southbound trading days

18

20

-

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2025

($Mil)

Dec 2024

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,048,812.65

(75.0%)

2,176,906.89

(76.7%)

-5.9%

Derivative warrants

84,392.27

(3.1%)

94,273.49

(3.3%)

-10.5%

CBBCs

134,421.15

(4.9%)

125,390.48

(4.4%)

7.2%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

457,120.32

(16.7%)

434,487.45

(15.3%)

5.2%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Average Daily Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Jan 2025

($Mil)

Dec 2024

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

107,832.24

108,845.34

-0.9%

Derivative warrants

4,441.70

4,713.67

-5.8%

CBBCs

7,074.80

6,269.52

12.8%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

24,058.96

21,724.37

10.7%

Others

430.95

404.68

6.5%

Total

143,838.65

141,957.60

1.3%

Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2025 was $23,838 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM) 

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2025

Jan 2024

End 2024

No. of H shares

368

339

364

No. of Non-H share Mainland enterprises

1,116

1,110

1,114

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.9%

76.1%

79.8%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

91.5%

87.0%

87.7%

 

Index Performance 

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2025

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

30205.23

1.3%

34.9%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

17.45

-5.3%

0.0%

Hang Seng Index

20225.11

0.8%

30.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

7382.13

1.3%

42.1%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3603.82

-4.7%

12.8%

CES China 120 Index ^

5950.40

-1.6%

29.3%

CES China HK Mainland Index +

5717.62

2.1%

40.6%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)*

Jan

2025

Dec

2024

% Change

Total Futures

588,439

591,971

-0.6%

Hang Seng Index Futures

113,012

107,197

5.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

75,329

72,879

3.4%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

149,177

143,256

4.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

8,051

8,230

-2.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

21

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

187

25

648.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

101,156

98,983

2.2%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

206

1,402

-85.3%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures

10,869

11,603

-6.3%

MSCI China (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

70

1,360

-94.9%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

18

489

-96.3%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

3

-66.7%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

22

279

-92.1%

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

4,850

4,356

11.3%

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

23

72

-68.1%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

1,012

-99.8%

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

5

-100.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

5

187

-97.3%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

75

-100.0%

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

6

1

500.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

3,929

3,452

13.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

11

5

120.0%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

30

114

-73.7%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7

1,519

-99.5%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

6,291

5,780

8.8%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

1

-100.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

114,136

127,154

-10.2%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

1,006

1,479

-32.0%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

0

3

-100.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

24

1,050

-97.7%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

0

0

-

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

0

0

-

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

863,669

724,620

19.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

15,184

11,837

28.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

12,315

10,692

15.2%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

13,806

11,802

17.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng Index Futures Options

4,889

3,984

22.7%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

16,254

18,567

-12.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,305

2,393

-3.7%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,856

1,651

12.4%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

32,783

32,191

1.8%

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

2,171

1,226

77.1%

Weekly Hang Seng TECH Index Options

481

413

16.5%

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options

2,056

1,462

40.6%

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

759,565

628,388

20.9%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

4

14

-71.4%

Total Futures and Options

1,452,108

1,316,591

10.3%

* Total average daily volume is the sum of the respective average volume of the individual products
Note:
- Number of trading days for Jan 2025 and Dec 2024 are 22 days (with 3 holiday trading days) and 22 days (with 2 holiday trading days) respectively
- For list of holiday trading products, please see link here.

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jan 2025

Dec 2024

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,275,451

2,334,875

-2.55%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

96,779

89,321

8.35%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

135

123

9.76%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.95

99.93

N/A

Average daily value of SIs settled by CCASS ($ Mil)

241,817.70

243,207.25

-0.57%

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

 

75.00

63.82

 

75.05

63.77

 

N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jan 2025

Dec 2024

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

633,221

648,287

-2.3%

– Stock Futures

26,847

24,693

8.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

100

100

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

35,815

37,537

-4.6%

– INR Currency Futures

10

153

-93.5%

– Gold Futures

0

0

-

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

0

0

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

0

0

-

– Equity Index Options

1,239,462

1,139,868

8.7%

– Stock Options

12,066,383

10,935,536

10.3%

– RMB Currency Options

403

371

8.6%

 

Year-to-date Statistics 

Securities Market

Jan 2025

YTD

Jan 2024

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

8

5

60.0%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

143,839

96,670

48.8%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

232,006

222,236

4.4%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,275,365

1,877,768

21.2%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)*

5,731

2,177

163.3%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)**

11,716

16,966

-30.9%

Derivatives Market

Jan 2025

YTD

Jan 2024

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

466,982

646,833

-27.8%

– Stock Futures

6,291

7,998

-21.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

115,142

77,417

48.7%

– INR Currency Futures

24

1,497

-98.4%

– Gold Futures

0

0

-

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

0

0

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

0

0

-

– Equity Index Options

104,100

162,032

-35.8%

– Stock Options

759,565

649,510

16.9%

– RMB Currency Options

4

3

33.3%

Clearing & Settlement

Jan 2025

YTD

Jan 2024

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,275,451

1,878,867

21.11%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

96,779

88,685

9.13%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

135

134

0.75%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Includes fund raised by initial offering by way of subscription, sales and placing
** Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records 

up to 31 Jan 2025

 

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2024/10/08

620,652,311,319

2

2024/09/30

505,919,660,550

3

2024/09/27

445,803,810,579

4

2024/10/02

434,202,623,180

5

2024/10/09

427,128,350,282

6

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

7

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

8

2024/10/10

325,453,707,810

9

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

10

2024/10/03

310,525,253,810

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

2,433,968

2024/09/27

18,022,363

2024/11/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

651,086

2023/04/25

758,877

2022/12/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

437,435

2023/12/22

328,335

2023/12/22

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

340,150

2024/10/09

35,820

2024/01/23

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

272,575

2024/12/12

46,711

2017/01/04

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options

137,469

2024/10/09

1,230,141

2024/11/14

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11
