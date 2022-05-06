HKEX: Main Board And GEM Websites To Be Unified With Effect From 28 May 2022

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), is pleased to announce that the Main Board and GEM websites will be unified with effect from 28 May 2022, and the Websites Unification Rule Amendments will come into effect on the same day.

As stated in the Information Paper published on 22 April 20221 by the Exchange, the Main Board and GEM websites will be unified to align the corporate branding and optimise the technical infrastructure of HKEX, and the Listing Rules will be amended to reflect the websites unification (Websites Unification Rule Amendments)2.

All material information on the current GEM website will be migrated and merged with the HKEX website and the HKEXnews website, except for information that is outdated. Upon completion of the websites unification, the HKEX website and the HKEXnews website will have designated GEM section(s) where the public may access, among other information, daily quotations of GEM listed issuers, new listing information of GEM new applicants and progress reports of GEM new listing applications. Corporate communications, disclosure of interest notices and other information previously published on the HKEXnews website in relation to GEM listed issuers and Application Proofs, PHIPs and related materials of GEM new applicants will continue to be available for public access at the same locations on the HKEXnews website.

GEM new applicants and GEM listed issuers (or their authorised representatives) shall submit materials through the Exchange’s e-Submission system (ESS) in the existing manner for publication on the HKEXnews website in compliance with relevant Listing Rule requirements after the websites unification.

The Websites Unification Rule Amendments will reflect the websites unification, including amending all references to the “GEM website” to the “Exchange’s website”3 in the GEM Listing Rules.

Notes: