HKEX: Listing Nominating Committee Seeks Candidates For Listing Review Committee

The Listing Nominating Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is now seeking applications from individuals interested in serving on the Exchange’s Listing Review Committee and the GEM Listing Review Committee. 1

Unsuccessful applications from previous years have not been retained. Any such applicant wishing to be considered for appointment this year should submit an application.

The Listing Review Committee is an independent committee of the Exchange established following the Exchange’s consultation on its review structure for Listing Committee decisions.2 The Listing Review Committee consists entirely of outside market participants to hear reviews of decisions made by the Listing Committee.

Currently, the Listing Review Committee comprises 28 members. At least six of these members must be investor representatives and the remaining members must be a suitable balance of representatives of listed issuers and market practitioners (including lawyers, accountants, corporate finance advisers and Exchange participants (or their officers)).

Currently, five members of the Listing Review Committee form a chairmen pool. Any review hearing by the new Listing Review Committee will ordinarily be chaired by a member from the chairmen pool.3

A separate news release has been made on the HKEX website inviting applications to the Listing Committee here. Prospective applicants should note the principal functions of the Listing Committee set out in that news release. The function of Listing Review Committee is as a review body only and it does not have the other functions of the Listing Committee.

Appointments will be for a term of approximately 12 months commencing around July 2025. Members of the Listing Review Committee may only remain in office for a maximum of six consecutive years. Applicants should note that the Listing Nominating Committee expects that not all Listing Review Committee members will serve the maximum six year term as there will be a frequent turnover of members to ensure a refreshing of ideas and perspectives.

Short-listed candidates may be interviewed by the Listing Nominating Committee before appointments are made. In addition to applications received in response to this news release, the Listing Nominating Committee will consider reappointing existing Listing Review Committee members.

The Listing Nominating Committee is particularly interested in receiving applications from individuals with experience and expertise in Listing Rule matters or persons familiar with the work of the Listing Committee.4 Applicants should be able to represent the views of investors, listed issuers or market practitioners.

The Listing Review Committee will meet on an ad hoc basis as determined by requests for a review of a Listing Committee decision made by eligible parties. Applicants should expect approximately 30 Listing Review Committee meetings to be held in a year and to attend at least half of these meetings. The Exchange currently offers a fixed annual fee of $100,000 for each regular member and $125,000 for each of the Chairmen on account of attendance at, and preparation for, review meetings.

Applications for nomination to the Listing Review Committee must be made by e-mail and accompanied by a resume. They should be headed “Application for Nomination to the Listing Review Committee” and sent to Katherine Ng, Secretary to the Listing Nominating Committee using the email address LNCSecretary@hkex.com.hk. Applications will be treated in strict confidence. Personal data provided will only be used for the purpose of application for appointment to the Listing Review Committee.

Applications should be submitted on or before 10 April 2025. Applicants selected for an interview will be notified in the second quarter of 2025.

