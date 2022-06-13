HKEX Launches VaR Platform For Clearing Participants

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to today (Monday) announce the launch of its new VaR Platform for post-trade clients, and the introduction of new portfolio margining in its securities market.

The new VaR Platform will introduce margin requirements based on individual stock volatility, instead of the previously applied flat margin rate across all securities. This will significantly strengthen the resilience of the securities clearing house, in line with evolving international regulatory standards. The new VaR Platform will also promote enhanced transparency and cost-efficiency for HKEX market participants.

HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer John Buckley said: “HKEX is committed to operating robust and resilient markets, in accordance with the best global practices. We are therefore very pleased today to be announcing another enhancement to our markets with the launch of the HKEX VaR Platform. Its enhanced margining model strengthens our resilience and boosts capital efficiency, supporting our clearing participants through margin savings on diversified portfolios. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and stakeholders to further enhance our markets’ resilience and attractiveness, as we build the Marketplace of the Future.”

The VaR Platform is available to all Clearing Participants for securities transactions in HKEX’s markets, with its new margin and stress testing models for the calculation of margins and the Default Fund.

Please refer to HKEX website for more details of VaR Platform.