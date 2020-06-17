HKEX Launches The HKEX Foundation On Its 20th Anniversary

- HKEX Foundation established to deepen HKEX’s commitment and long established connectivity with our communities
- Formal launch marked with flagship $20 million Charity Partnership Programme
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday) the official launch of the HKEX Foundation and its first flagship charity partnership programme, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
“While HKEX’s heritage is rooted in the early 20th century, this year marks our 20th anniversary as a public company,” HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha said. “Over the past two decades, HKEX has rapidly evolved as a business and as a market. Over the same period, we have always played an active and important role in our community. Today therefore with the official launch of the HKEX Foundation, we are delighted to signaling our commitment to further strengthening our engagement and connectivity with the communities we operate in.”
“Moving forward, as we go from strength to strength as the global markets leader in the Asian time-zone, our responsibilities go beyond our status as just a stock exchange group. Our commitment to being a responsible leader, in all that we do, is a critical part of our future,” Mrs Cha concluded. “With the HKEX Foundation and its flagship HKEX Charity Partnership Programme in place, we are ready and committed to delivering our mission for the next 20 years: supporting the prosperity of all.”
As HKEX’s dedicated charitable arm, the HKEX Foundation aims to drive and inspire change by supporting community projects that address various social and environmental challenges, helping to address global issues at a local level. The HKEX Foundation will be funded by direct contributions from HKEX, as well as from private and corporate donations, and funds raised through HKEX’s updated Stock Code for Charity Scheme.
To commemorate HKEX’s 20th anniversary, the HKEX Foundation is launching its flagship HKEX Charity Partnership Programme, initiating a $20 million commitment to support long-term projects for community causes under four key themes, namely financial literacy, social diversity and inclusion, poverty relief, and environmental sustainability. The programme will be managed by The Community Chest of Hong Kong, a long-standing charity partner of HKEX.
For information about the HKEX Foundation’s philanthropic initiatives, please refer to the HKEX Group website.