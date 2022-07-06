HKEX Launches New Investor Relations Portal, IR Connect

New online platform provides accessible, professional and cost-effective way for Hong Kong-listed issuers to connect with investors

Facilitates issuer-outreach and enhances visibility within global investment community





Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Wednesday) pleased to announce the launch of IR Connect, a new digital investor relations platform, to help Hong Kong-listed issuers build connectivity and regular dialogue with their stakeholders.

IR Connect offers an accessible, professional and cost-effective way, through a one-stop portal, for Hong Kong-listed issuers to develop and manage their investor relations activities, enhancing their outreach and visibility within the investment community.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “HKEX is committed to supporting our listed issuers throughout their corporate lifecycle. We are therefore today very pleased to launch IR Connect, which will help issuers manage their investor relations in a cost-effective and efficient manner. The launch of IR Connect will help enhance our service offering to drive greater connectivity, accessibility and transparency across our markets.”

In the first phase of IR Connect, users can gain free access to listed companies’ corporate profiles and key market data. Meanwhile, listed companies will have free access to shareholder analysis and market data, key stock statistics and research ratings, as well as details of peer competitors and their shareholders. In addition, IR Connect offers listed companies a cost-effective way to access a wide range of data and information through subscriptions with leading data providers.

Future enhancements to IR Connect will offer enhanced digital communication tools, and eventually allow issuers to communicate directly with investors through the portal. More information on IR Connect is available here.

To coincide with the launch of IR Connect, HKEX will host the second instalment of its Corporate Access series on 7 July (Thursday), with the theme being ‘The future of investor relations’. The event will look at emerging trends in the investor relations space and the wider investor community.