HKEX Issuer Access Platform To Launch In 2026, Enhancing Issuer Communication And Market Transparency

HKEX Issuer Access Platform, a secure web-based communication channel, to be launched to improve communication between listed issuers and HKEX

Re-designed HKEX website portal to centralise issuer information, offer investors real-time access to issuer updates and boost transparency

Trial version of the new platform to be available in 2H 2025, with official rollout commencing in phases from the second quarter of 2026

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce the introduction of the HKEX Issuer Access Platform (HKEX IAP), a new web-based service designed to refine interaction and communication between listed issuers and HKEX, supporting the ongoing modernisation of Hong Kong’s market infrastructure.

Upon its official launch in 2026, HKEX IAP will become the primary communication channel between listed issuers and HKEX. Issuers and their advisers will submit and publish regulatory announcements through HKEX IAP, as well as interact with HKEX’s Listing Division on regulatory matters in a secure manner.

Using a modern and intuitive interface, HKEX IAP will have smart compliance tools such as dashboards, workflow trackers, guides, and automated reminders to support listed issuers’ fulfilment of their day-to-day compliance and reporting requirements.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “At HKEX, we are committed to elevating Hong Kong’s market competitiveness through ongoing modernisation initiatives, ensuring that our infrastructure remains fit for purpose. I’m therefore pleased to announce the launch of the HKEX Issuer Access Platform. This underscores our efforts to improve market efficiency and transparency through the use of digitalisation tools, progressing the sustainable development of Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem.”

Following the introduction of HKEX IAP, a re-designed, dedicated portal will be available on HKEX’s website. This portal will consolidate issuer information, such as executives’ details, corporate events and other important dates. Investors will be able to access this information, in real-time, upon the update, by issuers, of their details in HKEX IAP, further enhancing market transparency and accessibility.

HKEX will release a trial version of HKEX IAP in the second half of 2025, allowing users to familiarise themselves with its functionalities. Onboarding and user registration guidelines will be published in late 2025, at the earliest. Listed issuers will be able to start using the platform for document submission and communication with HKEX in phases, beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Relevant Listing Rule amendments on the launch of HKEX IAP were published in an Information Paper in May. For more information and other ongoing updates, please refer to the HKEX website.