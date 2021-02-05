HKEX Invests In Guangzhou Futures Exchange

- HKEX invests in a 7 per cent stake in GFE
- The first ever offshore institution to invest in a Mainland futures exchange
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it is investing in a minority stake in the newly-established Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFE), the first-ever equity investment in a domestic futures exchange by a non-Mainland Chinese investor. This investment underscores HKEX’s commitment to supporting the further internationalisation of China’s and the region’s financial markets.
HKEX Interim Chief Executive Calvin Tai said: “We are very excited to be a part of this important initiative to develop the Guangzhou Futures Exchange. This investment supports our China Anchored strategy, providing HKEX with the valuable opportunity to help build and promote the development of China’s derivatives market, alongside our Mainland partners.”
“We are already champions of sustainable finance within the Greater Bay Area and we now look forward to extending our promotion of green and low-carbon markets through the commercialisation and international development of the Guangzhou Futures Exchange in the region,” said Mr Tai.
China Anchored is one of the three pillars of HKEX’s current Strategic Plan, which seeks to promote the sustainable internationalisation of China’s capital markets and facilitate the allocation of assets to Chinese and international investors through two-way investment channels.
HKEX is investing RMB210 million for a 7 per cent stake in GFE.
China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved the establishment of GFE. Anchored in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, GFE seeks to become an innovative and market-oriented exchange with international influence, focusing on serving the real economy and green development initiatives.