HKEX Introduces Fund Repository On Integrated Fund Platform

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of a Fund Repository on its Integrated Fund Platform (IFP), marking a significant step forward in enhancing transparency of fund information for Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) authorised funds in Hong Kong.

The Fund Repository will provide streamlined access to essential information on over 2,000 SFC-authorised funds. The initiative will support the long-term growth of the fund industry by enhancing information transparency and building investor knowledge and understanding of the fund universe.

HKEX Co-Head of Markets, Glenda So, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Fund Repository, part of HKEX's Integrated Fund Platform that will support Hong Kong's fund industry ecosystem. By providing easier access to fund information, the Fund Repository will help investors make informed fund investment decisions and enable market participants to serve their clients more effectively. HKEX is committed to facilitating the development of an efficient, diverse and vibrant fund distribution ecosystem, bolstering Hong Kong's position as a global wealth management hub.”

Development work is continuing on other key functionalities of the IFP, including a business platform and a communications network, to facilitate order routing and nominee services.

With support from the HKSAR Government and the SFC, the IFP aims to enhance the fund distribution ecosystem. HKEX has been collaborating with regulators and industry participants and will continue to seek input and feedback from stakeholders to guide the development of the IFP. HKEX will share further details on the platform's development in due course.

For more information on the Fund Repository, please visit HKEX Website.