HKEX: Government Re-appointments To The Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) welcomes the Government’s re-appointment of Mrs Laura May-Lung Cha (“Mrs Cha”), Mrs Chow Woo Mo Fong, Susan (“Mrs Chow”) and Mr Hung Pi Cheng, Benjamin (“Mr Hung”) as members of HKEX’s Board of Directors (“Board”), each for a term of approximately two years from the conclusion of HKEX’s forthcoming 2022 annual general meeting until the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held in 2024.
The respective biographies of Mrs Cha, Mrs Chow and Mr Hung are available under the About HKEX (Our Structure) section of the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).
Hong Kong, 18 February 2022