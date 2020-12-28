HKEX Foundation Raises Over HK$100M For Charity In 2020

- HKEX's new $20 million Charity Partnership Programme will be funding 10 community projects, benefiting 40,000+ individuals in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that since launching the HKEX Foundation in June 2020, it has raised more than $100 million to support community projects in Hong Kong. The Foundation has to date, funded a wide range of projects and charities, supporting Hong Kong’s most vulnerable and in need.
The HKEX Foundation is funded by direct contributions from HKEX, as well as from private and corporate donations, and from funds raised through HKEX’s Stock Code for Charity Scheme, which was recently refreshed and gives newly listed companies on HKEX’s market the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to valuable and critical CSR initiatives within Hong Kong.
As HKEX’s dedicated charitable channel, the HKEX Foundation aims to drive and inspire change by supporting community projects that address various social and environmental challenges, helping to address global issues at a local level.
“HKEX Foundation brings to life our focus on sustainability and our community. It is one of the ways in which we at HKEX put our values into action. Together with the incredible support of our generous listed issuer community we are able to donate much needed funds to those most in need in Hong Kong. Our aim is to build a stronger, resilient Hong Kong for the future and we are proud to play a role in the long term health of our home,” said Laura M Cha, HKEX Chairman and Chairman of the HKEX Foundation.
Charity Partnership Programme
One of HKEX Foundation’s early initiatives was to allocate $20 million in funding to its new flagship Charity Partnership Programme, which will support 10 community projects working in the Foundation’s four focus areas of financial literacy, diversity and inclusion, poverty relief and environmental sustainability.
The Charity Partnership Programme, which is managed by The Community Chest of Hong Kong, supports selected long-term projects of its member agencies that benefit the local community, delivering positive and sustainable impacts. This year’s funded community projects will benefit more than 40,000 individuals in need. (See Appendix for further information)
“HKEX is fully committed to supporting our communities and being a responsible corporate leader. We are very pleased to strengthen our long-term partnership with The Community Chest via the Charity Partnership Programme, working together to deliver our goals,” added Cha.
In 2020, the HKEX Foundation also made emergency relief donations of $10 million to support those in need as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic; introduced a university scholarship programme to develop home-grown talent in the fields of business, finance, biotech, and innovation; and made direct donations to a number of important projects, campaigns and charities in Hong Kong.
Please see HKEX Group website for Charity Partnership Programme 2020 Winning Projects.