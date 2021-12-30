HKEX Foundation Raises $138M For Charity In 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that HKEX Foundation has raised $138 million in 2021, funding a wide range of projects and charities to support Hong Kong’s most vulnerable and in need.
Funds raised by HKEX Foundation, which include direct contributions from HKEX, as well as from private and corporate donations, and from funds raised through HKEX’s Stock Code for Charity Scheme, were up nearly 40 per cent from 2020.
“Throughout the year, HKEX Foundation has actively engaged and given back to our communities. Thanks to generous donations from listed issuers and market participants, as well as the support of our charity partners, we are very pleased to see the strong momentum and increasing impact in particular of our two charitable programmes – the HKEX Charity Partnership Programme and the HKEX Impact Funding Scheme. As a responsible corporate citizen we seek to address sustainability and social issues at a local level, reflecting HKEX’s commitment to our collective future,” said Laura M Cha, HKEX Chairman and Chairman of HKEX Foundation.
HKEX Foundation today also announced a total of 19 winning projects to be funded by HKEX Charity Partnership Programme and the newly-established HKEX Impact Funding Scheme. These projects are expected to benefit more than 30,000 individuals in need in Hong Kong.
The Charity Partnership Programme was first launched in 2020 and is managed by The Community Chest of Hong Kong, supporting selected long-term projects of its member agencies that benefit local communities and deliver positive sustainable results. The Impact Funding Scheme, launched earlier this year and managed by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, targets some of the most needed in the community, and also specifically seeks to support innovation in service and solution provision for key social and environmental challenges.
Details of all 2021 winning projects by the two charitable programmes, as well as other information, are available in the Appendix and on the HKEX Group website.
About HKEX Foundation
HKEX Foundation was established in June 2020 to deepen HKEX’s connectivity and long-standing commitment to addressing the social and environmental challenges faced by our communities. It is a recognised charitable entity under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. HKEX Foundation supports those in need through partnerships with local charities and funding projects across four focus areas: Financial Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion, Poverty Relief, and Environmental Sustainability.