HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed First Interim Dividend For 2019

As provided in the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX’s first interim dividend for 2019 of HK$3.72 per share, payable on 26 September 2019 and remaining unclaimed on 26 September 2025, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.

Members entitled to but yet to receive or claim payment of the dividends payable by HKEX since September 2019 are advised to contact HKEX’s registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.