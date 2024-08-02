Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed First Interim Dividend For 2018

Date 02/08/2024

As provided in the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX’s first interim dividend for 2018 of HK$3.64 per share, payable on 20 September 2018 and remaining unclaimed on 20 September 2024, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.

Members entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the dividends payable by HKEX since September 2018 are advised to contact HKEX’s registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.

By Order of the Board
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Timothy Tsang
Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2024

