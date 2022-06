On 8 April 2022, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) announced that, pursuant to HKEX’s Articles of Association, the final dividend for 2015 of HK$2.87 per share, payable on 2 June 2016 and remaining unclaimed on 2 June 2022, would be forfeited and would revert to HKEX. Accordingly, the unclaimed final dividend for 2015 amounting to HK$14,363,177.55 is forfeited and reverts to HKEX today