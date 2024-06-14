HKEX: Expansion Of Eligible ETFs On Stock Connect To Take Effect On 22 July

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that the expansion of eligible exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under Stock Connect will take effect on 22 July 2024. This follows the announcement of the new eligibility criteria by HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 19 April 2024.

This expansion will further enhance the investment choices for Stock Connect investors, enabling them to diversify their assets across both Hong Kong and Mainland China markets in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Based on the new criteria, an updated list of eligible ETFs for Northbound and Southbound trading under Stock Connect will be announced respectively by HKEX and the Mainland exchanges on 12 July 2024.

The data cut-off date for determining the eligibility of ETFs under the new criteria is 17 June 2024. ETFs that satisfy the new criteria on this date will be accepted as eligible for trading under Stock Connect.

More details about this expansion can be found in the circular published by HKEX today.