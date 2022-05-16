HKEX Expands Charity Partnership Programme And Invites Applications

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce HKEX Foundation will this year expand its Charity Partnership Programme (Programme), and invites applications from local charities.

This year, HKEX Foundation will increase funding for the Programme to $50 million, up from $20 million previously. The expanded Charity Partnership Programme aims to support a larger number of long-term community projects reaching more individuals and fulfilling HKEX Foundation’s commitments in the fields of Financial Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion, Poverty Relief and Environmental Sustainability. The Programme is now actively welcoming applications from member agencies of The Community Chest of Hong Kong (the Chest), as well as The Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha said: “As a purpose-driven company, HKEX is committed to the long-term development of our markets, as well as our community. We are proud that the HKEX Charity Partnership Programme has made significant achievements in supporting those in need, especially during such challenging periods over the last two years. By allocating more resources and scaling up the Programme to support more organisations, we seek to strengthen our engagement with the community and bring even more meaningful and positive impact to our society.”

The Programme, first launched in 2020 and managed by the Chest, aims to support long-term community projects across four focus areas: Financial Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion, Poverty Relief and Environmental Sustainability. Over the last two years, the Programme has supported 18 community projects, benefiting more than 60,000 people across Hong Kong.

The Programme is open for application until 15 June 2022. Please refer to the HKEX Group website for further details of the Programme and HKEX Foundation’s philanthropic initiatives.