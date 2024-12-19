HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On Proposals To Optimise IPO Price Discovery And Open Market Requirements

The Exchange publishes proposals to review the regulatory framework relating to IPO price discovery and open market requirements

Proposals aim to enhance current requirements and mechanisms to boost the competitiveness of the Hong Kong listed securities market

Consultation period lasts for three months until 19 March 2025

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Thursday) published a consultation paper seeking market feedback on proposals to optimise IPO price discovery and open market requirements (the Consultation Paper). The consultation window is open for a three-month period, concluding on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

The Exchange’s proposals represent a holistic reform of its regulatory framework relating to the IPO price discovery process and open market requirements, ensuring its listing mechanism remains attractive and competitive for existing and prospective issuers. In particular, the Exchange proposes to:

Optimise the price discovery process for IPOs to increase the participation of “price setting” investors, thereby reducing the likelihood of the final offer price being set at a large disparity to the actual trading price when dealings in those shares commence. Review open market requirements , ensur ing issuers will have sufficient shares in public hands that are available for trading at listing, whilst relaxing certain percentage thresholds which would imply a bar that may be too high in absolute dollar value.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “At HKEX, we are committed to maintaining a robust and competitive new listing and ongoing listing framework, underpinning Hong Kong as a global leading capital raising centre. We are delighted to be proposing new requirements to enhance the IPO pricing and offering mechanism, supporting high quality companies from around the world to list and thrive in Hong Kong’s vibrant capital market. As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that our listing regime is fit for purpose and meets the needs of a constantly evolving market, we are also proposing changes to the open market requirements that will solidify our reputation as an open, transparent and attractive market to issuers and investors around the world.”

Key Proposals

Subject Key Proposal Open Market Requirements 1. Calculation of public float1 We propose to clarify the basis for calculating public float. 2. Initial public float We propose a tiered structure for our minimum public float requirements at listing. 3. Ongoing public float We seek feedback on the appropriate ongoing public float requirements and seek views on whether issuers should be allowed additional flexibility to maintain a lower public float level after listing. We propose to enhance annual public float disclosure requirements for increased transparency. We seek feedback on the concept of an over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong. 4. Free float2 We propose to require that a certain portion of shares in public hands should be freely traded immediately upon listing to help provide liquidity. 5. A+H issuers3 We propose to reduce the minimum threshold of the amount of H shares that A+H issuers must list in Hong Kong to either represent at least 10% of the total number of issued shares in the same class (as compared to the current requirement of 15%), or have an expected market value of at least HK$3 billion at listing, which must also be held by the public. We believe the proposed threshold could increase flexibility for A+H issuers, whilst ensuring the amount of shares listed in Hong Kong is large enough to attract a “critical mass” of investor interest and form a sufficient public float. IPO Pricing and Offering Mechanism 6. Regulatory lock-up on cornerstone investment4 We seek market feedback on retaining the current requirement where IPO securities placed to cornerstone investors will be locked-up for six months after listing, or allowing a “staggered release” approach where 50% of the IPO securities placed to cornerstone investors will be released three months after listing and the remaining IPO securities will be released six months after listing. 7. Placing tranche5 We propose to require that every IPO is priced by reference to a robust bookbuilding mechanism6 by requiring that an issuer allocate at least half of its offer shares to the bookbuilding placing tranche7. 8. Public subscription tranche8 We propose to provide issuers the flexibility to either initially allocate 5% of its offer shares to the public subscription tranche, subject to a clawback mechanism of up to 20% (as compared to the current requirement of a clawback mechanism of up to 50%), or initially allocate a minimum of 10% of its offer shares to the public subscription tranche, with no clawback mechanism. We believe our proposal preserves the right of public investors to an allocation of IPO shares, whilst minimising the risk of mispricing by limiting the extent of these allocations9. The proposal will also bring our requirements more closely in line with those of other international stock exchanges. Pricing Flexibility Mechanism10 9. Pricing flexibility mechanism We propose to enhance our competitiveness by allowing issuers to set the final IPO price up to 10% above the indicative offer price range without delaying their IPO timetables (as compared to our current mechanism which only allows a downward adjustment of 10% below the indicative price range).

In developing its proposals for consultation, the Exchange engaged a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from investment banks, public institutional investors, private equity firms, retail brokers, and both existing and prospective listed issuers.

The Exchange is seeking market feedback on its proposals and the proposed Listing Rules to implement them. The public comment period ends on Wednesday, 19 March 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to respond to the Consultation Paper by completing and submitting a questionnaire on the HKEX website.

