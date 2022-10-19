HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On New Listing Rules For Specialist Technology Companies

The Exchange proposes a new channel to listing on HKEX’s markets for Specialist Technology Companies

New Rules would apply to companies in one of five Specialist Technology Industries: next-generation information technology; advanced hardware; advanced materials; new energy and environmental protection; and new food and agriculture technologies

Market feedback is sought over a two-month consultation period

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Wednesday) published a consultation paper seeking public feedback on proposals to expand Hong Kong’s existing listing regime to permit listings of Specialist Technology Companies1.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “Connecting capital with opportunities sits at the core of HKEX’s strategy and as part of this we are committed to further elevating Hong Kong’s position as the listing venue of choice for innovative companies from around the world. These new proposals will expand the range of companies that can access Hong Kong’s deep, liquid, international markets and will offer investors even greater choice.”

“Just as the launch of our biotech chapter led to a whole new healthcare financing ecosystem in Hong Kong, we expect the new proposed Specialist Technology rules will help to drive growth in talent and investment across these five frontier industries, such as in greentech, in the region and beyond,” said Mr Aguzin.

Under the proposed regime, Specialist Technology Companies will be categorised into Commercial Companies2 and Pre-Commercial Companies3, with more stringent requirements for Pre-Commercial Companies given their risk profile.

HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “In developing these proposals, we took into account the unique features of Specialist Technology Companies, in particular, the uniqueness of the role technology plays in their business and their early stage of development relative to other listing applicants. We believe our proposed rules strike the right balance between upholding market quality and creating a commercially viable chapter that meets the fundraising needs of the leading companies of tomorrow.”

The Exchange invites market feedback on its proposals and the proposed Listing Rules and guidance that will give effect to the proposals. The public comment period ends on 18 December 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to respond to the Consultation Paper by completing and submitting a questionnaire on the HKEX website.

A summary of the key proposals in the Consultation Paper is set out below:

Qualifications for Listing

Commercialisation Revenue Threshold : Commercial Companies are defined as those that have at least HK$250 million revenue arising from their Specialist Technology business segment for the most recent audited financial year

Minimum expected market capitalisation at listing : HK$8 billion for Commercial Companies and HK$15 billion for Pre-Commercial Companies

Research and Development : all applicants must have been engaged in research and development (R&D) for at least three financial years prior to listing, with investment amounting to at least 15 per cent of total operating expenditure for Commercial Companies and 50 per cent for Pre-Commercial Companies

Minimum third party investment : the listing applicant must have received meaningful investment from Sophisticated Independent Investors. As an indicative benchmark, an applicant meeting the following requirements will generally be considered as having received “meaningful investment”: at least two “Pathfinder” Sophisticated Independent Investors 4 having made large investments 5 in the applicant at least 12 months before the date of its listing application; and aggregate investment from all Sophisticated Independent Investors meeting the prescribed minimum percentage of issued share capital of the applicant at the time of listing ranging from 10 per cent to 20 per cent (Commercial Company) or 15 per cent to 25 per cent (Pre-Commercial Company), depending on the applicant’s expected market capitalisation at listing

: the listing applicant must have received meaningful investment from Sophisticated Independent Investors. As an indicative benchmark, an applicant meeting the following requirements will generally be considered as having received “meaningful investment”: Path to commercialisation : a Pre-Commercial Company must demonstrate a credible path to achieving the Commercialisation Revenue Threshold and disclose this in its listing document

IPO requirements

an optimised price discovery process

a minimum free float 6 of at least HK$600 million upon listing

disclosures including on pre-IPO investment obtained, commercialisation status and prospects, and appropriate warning statements

Post-IPO requirements

Post-IPO lock-ups on controlling shareholders, key persons 7 and the Pathfinder Sophisticated Independent Investors

Additional continuing obligations for Pre-Commercial Companies, including additional disclosures in interim and annual reports on the progress made towards achieving the Commercialisation Revenue Threshold, and updates on any business and financial estimates provided in the Listing Document

Notes: