HKEX Establishes Mainland China Advisory Group And Mainland Markets Panel - Appoints New International Advisory Council Member

- New Advisory Group and Panel to Support HKEX’s China Strategy
- Weijian Shan appointed as newest member of International Advisory Council
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the establishment of a Mainland China Advisory Group (Advisory Group). The Advisory Group comprises senior industry experts with deep China market knowledge and experience, who will act as advisors to the Board of HKEX on the development of China’s financial markets and economy.
Fred Hu, Chairman, Primavera Capital Ltd; Ma Weihua, former President, China Merchants Bank; and Zhang Lei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hillhouse Capital Management Group, have been appointed as members of the Advisory Group, which will be chaired by Laura M Cha, HKEX Chairman. Zhang Yichen, HKEX Non-Executive Director, and Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX Chief Executive Officer, will also be members of the Advisory Group, which will meet several times a year.
HKEX today is also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Mainland Markets Panel (Panel) to be chaired by HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin. The Panel will comprise industry and market practitioners, who will share knowledge and provide feedback and advice to HKEX on the Group’s China business and initiatives through the Panel’s regular meetings.
Laura M Cha, HKEX Chairman, said: “China Anchored is at the core of HKEX’s strategy. We are committed to further elevating the role of HKEX and Hong Kong as the key facilitator in China’s connectivity with international markets, and the establishment of the new Mainland China Advisory Group and Mainland Markets Panel will provide invaluable support to HKEX in the future development of its China initiatives.”
Separately, HKEX is today pleased to welcome Weijian Shan to its International Advisory Council (Council). Mr Shan is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of private equity firm PAG Group. Established in 2019, the Council comprises experts in economics, business, technology and finance from around the world who act as advisors to the HKEX Board of Directors. With the addition of Mr Shan, the Council now comprises seven members.
Mrs Cha said: “I am deeply honoured to welcome Fred Hu, Ma Weihua, Zhang Lei and Zhang Yichen as the first members of the Mainland China Advisory Group, and Weijian Shan to the International Advisory Council. They are highly-respected business and finance leaders with a wealth of experience, and I look forward to their valuable counsel and insight, as we shape the next chapter of HKEX’s journey.”