HKEX Enhances Product Offering With Weibo Debut

- Weibo Futures and Options to be introduced on 8 December
- Weibo shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 8 December
- Issuers can list derivative warrants on Weibo shares on 8 December
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it will offer investors more options on Weibo Corporation (Weibo, stock code: 9898) shares after its debut.
Weibo Futures and Options
Weibo Futures and Options will be introduced on 8 December 2021, subject to the listing of the Weibo shares at HKEX on that date.
Selected Details of Weibo Futures and Options
|
Contract Multiplier (Futures) /
Contract Size (Options) (Shares)
|
Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021
|
Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021
|
100
|
2021:Dec
2022: Jan, Feb, Mar and Jun
|
2021: Dec
2022:Jan, Feb, Mar, Jun, Sep and Dec
|
Contract Multiplier (Futures) /
Contract Size (Options) (Shares)
|
Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021
|
Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021
For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars and the Product section of the HKEX website.
Inclusion of Weibo Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling
Weibo shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 8 December 2021, subject to the listing of the Weibo shares at HKEX on that date.
For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.
Listing of Weibo Derivative Warrants
Issuers can list derivative warrants on Weibo shares on 8 December 2021, when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market.
Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the derivative warrants.