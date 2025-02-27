HKEX Consolidated Financial Statements For The Year Ended 31 December 2024

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this document, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2024 and 2023 included in this document does not constitute the statutory annual consolidated financial statements of HKEX for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:

HKEX has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 in due course.

HKEX’s auditor has reported on the consolidated financial statements for both years. The auditor’s reports were unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports, and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

