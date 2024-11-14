HKEX Completes First Severe Weather Trading Day

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to note the successful implementation of its Severe Weather Trading (SWT) programme on the first SWT trading day since the new arrangements took effect.

HKEX confirms that all trading, settlement and clearing operations in its securities and derivatives markets functioned normally today (Thursday), maintaining fair and orderly trading as in any regular trading day.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “HKEX is committed to the continued development of its market infrastructure and trading mechanism, working together with our market participants and other stakeholders to support the vibrancy of Hong Kong’s international facing markets. We are pleased today to see the successful implementation of Severe Weather Trading. This is testament to the vision, determination, and collaboration of our entire financial services community on ensuring the sustainable and long-term development of Hong Kong as an IFC. We thank all our participants and stakeholders for their support and cooperation, prioritising personnel safety to enable the success of this key initiative.”

Please refer to the HKEX website for more details on the Severe Weather Trading arrangements.