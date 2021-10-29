HKEX Celebrates Success With Hong Kong Olympians

- Gong-strike ceremony to open afternoon trading to recognise outstanding achievements of Hong Kong’s Olympians
- HKEX Foundation donates $500,000 to the Sports Legacy Scheme to promote sports among under-privileged families
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) was today (Friday) pleased to host a special Gong-strike ceremony in celebration of the outstanding success of the Hong Kong, China delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The ceremony welcomed Hong Kong Olympic athletes, past and present, including track cyclist and two-time Bronze-medal winner Sarah Lee, as well as rower Winne Hung and windsurfer Hayley Chan.
The special event was hosted at HKEX Connect Hall by HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha and Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin. They were joined by Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) President Timothy Fok, and Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation, Pui Kwan Kay.
HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, said: “HKEX is fully committed to supporting our communities and being a responsible corporate leader. This summer at the Tokyo Games, Hong Kong’s athletes showcased to the world what our fantastic city can achieve. It was a true demonstration of determination, hard work, and ultimate triumph. These are common values that HKEX shares. We would like to congratulate all those involved in the considerable Hong Kong success at this year’s Olympics.”
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “Today as we strike the gong to celebrate the individual and collective achievements of Hong Kong’s Olympic athletes, we are also striking the gong to celebrate the importance of teamwork, of inclusion, and of excellence in all that we do, as a business and as a community. We believe that it is only through celebrating these values beyond our business that we can amplify our efforts to build a vibrant future for Hong Kong.”
At the ceremony, HKEX Foundation presented a $500,000 donation to the Sports Legacy Scheme to promote sports among under-privileged families. SF&OC’s Mr Fok, as well as former cycling world champion representing Hong Kong and Deputy Manager of the Sports Legacy Scheme, Wong Kam Po, received the donation cheque on behalf of the Sports Legacy Scheme.
The Sports Legacy Scheme was launched by SF&OC in 2012, and is a charitable institution under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance of Hong Kong. The Scheme supports participating professional athletes, who are planning to retire or have retired, to provide sports training to under-privileged students, spreading the positive values of sports and the Olympism spirit.
As HKEX’s dedicated charitable arm, HKEX Foundation aims to drive and inspire change by supporting community projects that address various social and environmental challenges, helping to address global issues at a local level. The foundation is funded by direct contributions from HKEX, as well as from private and corporate donations, and funds raised through HKEX’s Stock Code for Charity Scheme.
From left to right: windsurfer Hayley Chan; Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation, Pui Kwan Kay; President of SF&OC, Timothy Fok; HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin; HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha and track cyclist Sarah Lee, join the special Gong-strike ceremony.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin on behalf of HKEX Foundation presents a $500,000 donation to the Sports Legacy Scheme. SF&OC’s Mr Fok, as well as former cycling world champion representing Hong Kong and Deputy Manager of the Sports Legacy Scheme, Wong Kam Po, receive the donation cheque on behalf of the Sports Legacy Scheme.