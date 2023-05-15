HKEX Celebrates Launch Of Swap Connect

HKEX welcomes and celebrates the Launch of Swap Connect today.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “The launch of Swap Connect today is a major development in our market. This is the world’s first-ever mutual market access derivatives programme and will offer regional and international investors new risk management tools and investment opportunities in Mainland China’s bond market. As Hong Kong’s global role grows as a derivatives hub, and its position as a superconnector between East and West continues to strengthen, I am excited about the opportunities Swap Connect will bring to Mainland China and Hong Kong and to the future of the region’s capital markets. This is another example of great collaboration and I congratulate all involved.”