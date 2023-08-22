HKEX Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of H-Share Listings

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) was today (Tuesday) delighted to host a celebratory reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the first H-share listing. This foundational initiative kick-started three decades of market connectivity, cementing Hong Kong’s role as one of the world’s premier international financial markets.

The ceremony was hosted by HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha and HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin. Hong Kong Financial Secretary, Paul Chan was welcomed as guest of honour, alongside the Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Tim Lui, and the Vice-Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Li Chao.

The ceremony was also attended by government officials, regulators and other distinguished guests from across Hong Kong and Mainland China’s financial community, including those that played a significant role in ensuring the early success of the H-share listing framework. Current HKEX staff who worked for the company at the time of the first H-share listing also attended the event.

HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, said: “The first H-share listing was a foundational event in the history of Hong Kong’s markets. It marked the beginning of a journey that has redefined global capital markets and spawned three decades of Connect initiatives and market development that have connected China and the world. I am extremely proud to have played a part in the design and launch of the H-share framework and to have had the privilege of witnessing the significant impact it has had on the region’s growth, facilitating vital capital raising, enhancing the international visibility of Chinese companies and supporting the continued evolution of good corporate governance in capital markets. My thanks to everyone at HKEX, those in the financial community in Hong Kong and our valued partners on the Mainland, as together we celebrate three decades of connectivity and look forward, excitedly, to the next 30 years!”

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “Today, Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector is more relevant than ever. Building on 30 years of connectivity that started with the H-share, HKEX continues to be resolute in its commitment to continuously enhancing the competitiveness, attractiveness, efficiency and transparency of its markets. The recent expansions to the Stock Connect programme are examples of this, helping to further cement Hong Kong’s role as one of the world’s leading IFCs and bringing issuers and investors around the world together to capture opportunities. Looking to the future, HKEX will continue to drive forward its businesses and markets, fully reinforcing its unique role as East-West connector and supporting the long-term sustainable growth of the region. My congratulations to everyone today who has played a role in Hong Kong’s unique and continuing journey of connectivity.”

Tsingtao Brewery was the first H-share company to list in Hong Kong on 15 July 1993. Since then, over 300 H-share listings have followed, with a total of $3 trillion raised. As at the end of July 2023, over 1,400 H-share companies, red chip companies and Mainland private enterprises were listed in Hong Kong, accounting for 77 per cent of the total market capitalisation.

Today, HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha published a blog, reflecting on the launch of the H-share and three decades of connectivity. HKEX has also published a factsheet with relevant statistics on H shares and Hong Kong-Mainland China market connectivity.

