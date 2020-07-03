HKEX: Bond Connect Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Bond Connect reaches its 3rd anniversary today with a celebration video published online, highlighting key developments, major achievements, and future prospects of this landmark mutual market access scheme. The programme has become an important channel for foreign institutional investors to access China’s bond market. Market participants and guests across the globe also came together virtually to express their best wishes and recognition for the scheme.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor and State Administration of Foreign Exchange Administrator Pan Gongsheng, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Senior Executive Director Edmond Lau, PBOC Shanghai Head Office Financial Market Management Department Deputy Director General Rong Yihua, China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) President Zhang Yi, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Group Chief Executive Charles Li, CFETS Executive Vice President and Bond Connect Company Limited (BCCL) Chairperson Zhang Cuiwei, Tradeweb Markets Chief Executive Officer Lee Olesky, and Bloomberg L.P. Chairman Peter Grauer delivered congratulatory remarks in the video. They reiterated Bond Connect’s contributions to the opening-up of China's financial markets, as well as Hong Kong’s continued development as a global financial hub, and its achievements as an efficient and convenient access route to China's bond market for foreign investors.
